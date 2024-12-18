Jalen Williams dials from long distance

In this jam-packed episode of Football 301, hosts Nate Tice and Matt Harmon break down each top NFL contender's biggest concern that could send them home early in January.
Michael Penix Jr. is slated to finish the Falcons' season at quarterback with the playoffs at stake.
This year introduced some massive changes in sport. What does all that change mean going forward?
From NIL to streaming to the ascendance of Caitlin Clark, has there ever been a year in sports that ushered in so much change at the same time?
DuBose left Sunday's game against the Texans on a stretcher with an oxygen tube in his nose after a violent helmet-to-helmet collision.
Edwards appeared in 11 games for Maryland in 2024.
There was a team in the NFC North set up very well for a new quarterback to have instant success. It just wasn't the Bears.
Maximilian Kissel scored in sudden-death overtime to lift Vermont to a 2-1 win over Marshall on Monday night.
It wasn't a great night of football across the board, but Week 15 of he NFL season is already over.
Let’s set the table for what’s sure to be a thrilling conclusion to the league's in-season tournament.
Analytics suggest it was the wrong call, but Campbell isn't afraid to buck the numbers if he thinks doing so will give his team a better shot at winning.
In today's edition: NFL playoff picture, Hunter wins the Heisman, Navy tops Army, Walsh sets 11 world records, Baker's Dozen, and more.
T.J. Watt started hopping after trying to get to Jalen Hurts late on Sunday afternoon.
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have plenty at stake in one of the NFL's best matchups of Week 15, while the Detroit Lions are eyeing their 12 consecutive win.
It was hard to find fantasy football points amongst the major stars at running back, but that wasn't the case as you went lower down the week's rankings. Tera Roberts breaks it down.
The Bears will now officially miss the playoffs for a fourth straight season.
Hunter is the fifth non-QB to win the Heisman in the 2000s.
Let’s take a look at some things to keep an eye on in each of our two semifinal tilts.
Arnold played in 10 of Oklahoma's 12 games this season.
The 30-year-old Williams recorded 65 saves for the Brewers over the past three seasons.