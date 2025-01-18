Jalen Williams with the 2 Pt

Milroe had 75 total touchdowns over the last two seasons as Alabama's No. 1 QB.
Oklahoma City's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Cup final exposed critical flaws.
Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart are rewriting the playbook for women's basketball by launching Unrivaled
College football always had a natural endpoint: New Year’s Day. Now, though, the playoff stretches uncomfortably deep into January.
Roki Sasaki isn't the only important player in this class. These five prospects could also make a big impact on their future teams.
In today's edition: Contemplating Steph Curry's future with the Warriors, Canada has the recipe for breaking the Cup curse, dunk of the night (that didn't count), another athlete's home was burglarized, stadium trivia, and more.
The Truck Series team will be making its first Cup Series race attempt.
The Eagles need to rediscover their passing game to win big in the playoffs.
Yahoo Fantasy Baseball is open for the 2025 season. Here's everything you need to know.
Ewers has been Texas' starter for the past three seasons and his departure with one year of eligibility remaining paves the way for Arch Manning to start in 2025.
After firing Matt Eberflus midseason, Chicago is casting a wide net for a new head coach — and Williams has some ideal qualities in mind.
These five players all had impressive individual fantasy football performances to close out 2024. Andy Behrens examines those breakouts with an eye toward 2025.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski examines some of the down seasons experienced by key vet WRs in 2024.
The top American players just keep on winning.
If you played this game 100 times, each team might win 50. The Ravens dominated the Bills earlier this season with Derrick Henry leading the way, but here are the keys to the rematch.
Butler's seven-game suspension ends on Thursday, one day before they are scheduled to play the Nuggets.
Young qualifier Joao Fonesca defeated Andrey Rublev in the biggest upset of Round 1.
Brown didn’t stumble upon this book on his own and he didn’t receive the recommendation from a fellow WR or even QB. Like on Sunday vs. the Packers, credit the Eagles' defense with rising to the occasion.
What better time to welcome your third child than during the bye week between the regular season and the playoffs?
Fans can start buying tickets for Vikings-Rams on Friday.