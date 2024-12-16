Jalen Suggs sends the shot away

Let’s take a look at some things to keep an eye on in each of our two semifinal tilts.
The Magic gave the Bucks their best shot while playing without Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Ultimately, they didn't have enough firepower.
Orlando's 23-year-old forward is performing like one of the best players in the NBA thus far this season.
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Philadelphia Eagles have plenty at stake in one of the NFL's best matchups of Week 15, while the Detroit Lions are eyeing their 12 consecutive win.
Already riddled with injuries, Detroit lost three more defenders in Sunday's loss to the Bills. At what point is too much, too much?
Scott Pianowski examines the highs and lows from the opening round of the fantasy football playoffs.
Philadelphia has now equaled the Lions' record atop the NFC standings.
The fantasy football semifinals are on the horizon for many leagues. Get ahead of the pack with these waiver wire suggestions.
It wasn't pretty, but Washington got the victory over New Orleans, continuing a playoff push.
The Bengals have a challenge to sign Tee Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase.
Aside from a couple of names at the top, the list of wide receivers having massive fantasy football seasons looks very different than previous years. Matt Harmon investigates.
Kerr said after the game that an "elementary school referee" wouldn't have called the loose ball foul.
Beware of these five players with bust potential in Week 15!
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri delivers his keys to a crucial victory in Week 15.
Texans wide receiver Nico Collins saw a fan in the stands and tossed him a football following a Nov. 24 touchdown against the Titans. The move earned him a fine by the NFL.
Here are all the inactives for Week 15.
Welcome to our weekend preview show where we get you ready with everything you need to know heading into Sunday and Monday's action. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to share 3 burning fantasy questions he wants answered in Week 15. Behrens also shares the three matchups he has his eye on in Week 15 that will have the most fantasy ramifications.
Dominate your Week 15 matchups with all of our fantasy football content, all in one place!
Here's a look at Week 15 of the NFL season from a betting perspective.
Analyst Dan Titus hands out some early Fantasy Basketball Awards for the 2024-25 season — including one surprise pick for Fantasy MVP.