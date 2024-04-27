Jalen Suggs hits from way downtown
Both Clark and McCaffery have found a home in Indiana!
Day 2 of the 2024 NFL draft featured some teams putting together strong classes, while others continued to confuse with their decision-making.
The NFL will allow players to wear protective Guardian Caps during games beginning with the 2024 season. The caps were previously mandated for practices.
Model Gisele Bündchen, the ex-wife of former NFL quarterback Tom Brady, tells a police officer she is being stalked by paparazzi during a traffic stop in Surfside, Florida, on Wednesday, April 24, 2024.
Rahm keeps wandering off the script, especially in the last month.
Korey Cunningham, a former NFL lineman who last played for the New York Giants, was found dead in his Clifton home Thursday, police said. He was 28.
Down 3-0 in the first round, Phoenix is all but guaranteed an early exit in the big three's first season together. Where do the Suns go from here?
Feedback from Nick Saban, others on new Dolphins edge player Chop Robinson.
As the 2024 NFL draft resumed Friday, USA TODAY Sports once again handed out grades for each pick, this time in the second and third rounds.
Very, very sad news for the NCIS: Hawai’i ohana: CBS’ island drama will not be returning for Season 4, TVLine has learned. The cancellation news comes two weeks after NCIS scored a Season 22 pick-up and more than a month after NCIS: Sydney — the well-watched franchise’s first international offshoot — scored a Season 2. …
As the son of a former professional basketball player, it's no surprise Luka Doncic is a NBA All-Star
Round 2 of the 2024 NFL Draft still has a lot of talent left to pick from. Here are the biggest names that experts believe will be a steal on Friday.
Caleb Williams’ girlfriend, Alina Thyregod, joined him at the NFL draft in April 2024
Rafael Nadal was supported by his wife Maria Francisca Perello and their baby son Rafael Jr at the Madrid Open on Thursday…
At the NFL Draft, commissioner Roger Goodell talked about the crash involving Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice.
AVONDALE, La. (AP) — Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry held onto a share of the lead Friday in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, with the Irish duo shooting a 2-under 70 in alternate play in the PGA Tour’s only team event. The teams of Davis Thompson-Andrew Novak, Ryan Brehm-Mark Hubbard and Aaron Rai-David Lipsky matched McIlroy and Lowry at 13-under 131 at TPC Louisiana. They will play best ball Saturday and close with alternate shot Sunday. Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele, the 2022 winners,
BMF winner Max Holloway believes Justin Gaethje should be credited with first knockdown of his UFC career.
Dave Kitson is about to embark on a somewhat unexpected footballing journey. In July the former Reading, Stoke and Oxford striker is heading off to one of the most isolated places on earth: the tiny Micronesian state of Nauru. His role: to get the locals playing football. Which, given that the island boasts just one quarter-sized pitch and almost the entire landscape has been horribly scarred by a generation of phosphate mining, is likely to prove no easy task. Not to mention the fact that 70 pe
TORONTO — William Nylander took a pass from John Tavares and wheeled towards the net. The Maple Leafs winger then deftly fed the puck against the grain on a tee for Mitch Marner to blast a one-timer from a sharp angle. The power-play sequence was only a practice drill. It was also one of many positive signs for the player — and a team that's opened the playoffs minus one of its key contributors. Nylander appears on course to join the action Saturday for Game 4 against the Boston Bruins with Toro
There haven't been many punters drafted in the fourth round or higher like Tory Taylor just was. Chicago's No. 1 overall pick welcomed him in unique fashion.