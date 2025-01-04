Jalen Suggs with the great assist!

Suggs was clearly in a lot of pain.
The Magic gave the Bucks their best shot while playing without Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. Ultimately, they didn't have enough firepower.
Let’s take a look at some things to keep an eye on in each of our two semifinal tilts.
Five teams have successfully addressed their rotation needs. Which clubs are still searching for help? And most important: what seven arms, including Sasaki, are still available?
Milroe had 75 total touchdowns over the last two seasons as Alabama's No. 1 QB.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 18.
Front Row purchased a charter for a third car from now-defunct Stewart-Haas Racing before filing an antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR.
Who will challenge Scottie Scheffler? And when will we see Tiger Woods?
We're into 2025, ladies and gents! Dan Titus looks into his crystal ball to see what could happen during the rest of the fantasy basketball season.
With the 2024 fantasy football season in the books, Dalton Del Don looks ahead to next season with his early rankings.
Notre Dame, Ohio State and Duquesne also made offers to Bryce James during his recruitment.
Alabama finishes the season at 9-4, failing to win at least 10 games for the first time since 2007.
Hurts missed Week 17, while Purdy suffered his injury during Monday's loss to the Lions.
The 2024 fantasy season has come and gone and what a season it was. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don attempt to put the first bow on the season and provide the 10 lessons they learned from the 2024 season that they hope to apply in 2025. From the 'year of the RB' to rookie QBs that boomed and bust, the two recap every angle of the fantasy season:
The Vikings-Lions matchup will set some records.
Texas is the favorite to win the College Football Playoff.
Manning, Vinatieri, Luke Kuechly, Terrell Suggs, and Marshal Yanda are among the first-time finalists.
Scott Pianowski highlights several strong rookie performances in Week 17, which will surely end up dictating many fantasy title matchups.
When we needed them most, the old heads came through. Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts examines four key veteran performances from Week 17.
Russell had been moved to a bench role while Lakers coach JJ Redick looked for better defense in the lineup.