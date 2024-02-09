Jalen Suggs dials from long distance

CBC

Mike Juby was outside Bridge Street United Church in Belleville, Ont., on Tuesday afternoon when people suddenly started dropping to the sidewalk all around him.There were "ambulances left, right and centre" as paramedics loaded people onto stretchers and rushed them to hospital, he recalled."It was ugly," Juby said. "They're all my friends. I know every one of them. It's a tough, tough go."Emergency officials in Belleville say 14 people overdosed in the eastern Ontario city's core between 2 and