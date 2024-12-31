Jalen Smith slams it home

Hurts suffered the injury in the first quarter.
The back of Carlton Carrington's head slammed onto the court hard on Monday night as he was trying to defend in the lane.
Hurts and Tagovailoa both missed Week 17, and the Dolphins need a win to keep their playoff chances alive.
The Lions have a winner-take-all showdown with the Vikings for the top seed in the NFC next Sunday.
The six plaintiffs allege that Hamilton promised each of them $250,000 in NIL payments from the coach’s “business partners.”
Texas is the favorite to win the College Football Playoff.
Scott Pianowski highlights several strong rookie performances in Week 17, which will surely end up dictating many fantasy title matchups.
When we needed them most, the old heads came through. Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts examines four key veteran performances from Week 17.
Jayden Daniels led the winning touchdown drive in overtime, while not allowing Atlanta a possession.
Sadly for the Browns, Garrett's success has coincided with some very bad football teams.
The Bills have nothing to play for in Week 18, as well as bigger goals on their mind. Allen is already the betting favorite for MVP, so why should he play next week?
Manning, Vinatieri, Luke Kuechly, Terrell Suggs, and Marshal Yanda are among the first-time finalists.
The NBA and NFL have issued warnings to players to increase security measures as theft rings target their homes for break-ins.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 17.
We're tracking Alex Ovechkin's chase for Wayne Gretzky's all-time goals record of 894.
AFC and NFC playoff spots are on the line throughout the day as the postseason picture continues to clear up with the season winding down.
Scheffler is expected to be out for three to four weeks after requiring surgery to treat the injury.
Anyone watching Thursday night’s game knows that neither team can be pleased with what they saw from their quarterback.
Christian and Alexis react to Chelsea’s shock last minute loss to Fulham. Then, Christian and Alexis break down the other Boxing Day fixtures including Liverpool’s win to Leicester City. Later, Christian and Alexis give a few premier league clubs some resolutions for 2025.
The Giants could be the first NFL team to finish 0-9 at home if they lose to the Colts in Week 17.