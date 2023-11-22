Jalen Smith rises up and throws it down

Coach Andy Reid was displeased with tight end Travis Kelce during Monday’s game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
This is what is being written and said about the Chiefs following their loss to the Eagles on Monday night.
WINNIPEG — Brady Oliveira wants to head south this winter, but not for a vacation. The Winnipeg Blue Bombers star running back said Tuesday that his agent is talking to NFL teams to try to get him workouts, parlaying the personal success he had this CFL season into achieving another dream. “Playing here is a dream but the NFL stuff, ever since I started playing football was to play at the highest possible level,” Oliveira said as the Blue Bombers cleaned out their lockers after Sunday’s still-st
Zach Wilson really had a day to forget in the New York Jets' lopsided loss to the Buffalo Bills on Sunday.
Meghan supported Prince Harry at the Vancouver Canucks game, where he did the ceremonial puck drop
The Philadelphia Flyers' Nicolas Deslauriers and Columbus Blue Jackets' Mathieu Olivier pounded each other until the outcome we did not see coming.
Lucic was arraigned on Tuesday where he pled not guilty to a charge of assault and battery against a family member. His pre-trial hearing is set for Jan. 19.
Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell in 2021 gave a bizarre introductory press conference. I thought he was a goofball. Turns out, I'm the goofball.
DENVER (AP) — The NFL suspended Denver Broncos safety Kareem Jackson four games without pay on Monday for repeated violations of the league's playing rules intended to protect players. Jackson's latest banishment stemmed from his hit on Minnesota Vikings quarterback Joshua Dobbs on Sunday night in Jackson's first game back from his first suspension for an illegal hit on Packers tight end Luke Musgrave on Oct. 22. The 14th-year pro acknowledged upon his return from suspension last week that he co
The surprise outing comes ahead of the next Invictus Games in Vancouver and Whistler
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs had scored an NFL-worst 53 points in the second half of games this season, which equates to just under six points per game, and they had scored a single touchdown in the fourth quarter through their first nine games. They sure could have used about six more points Monday night. Instead, they got none. Again. The Chiefs were shut out in the second half for the third consecutive game, this time by the Philadelphia Eagles in their highly anticipated re
"The thought of him not being in New England is hard for me to think about," Brady admitted on Monday
Russia clashed with the International Olympic Committee on the floor of the United Nations on Tuesday before 118 member states voted to adopt a traditional truce around the 2024 Paris Summer Games. Two years ago, Russia voted for the previous Olympic Truce resolution then flagrantly breached it by invading Ukraine four days after the 2022 Winter Games closed in Beijing. Relations between Russia and IOC President Thomas Bach have not recovered since though the Olympic body eased its initially tou
Dolphins put Ahmed on injured reserve, promote Chosen
Chiefs receiver Justin Watson summarized the play of the receivers with these three words.
After another impressive win, Georgia finally moved past Michigan to lead the NCAA Re-Rank 1-133 after college football's Week 12.
There's one big chance in this week's college football bowl projections with Ohio State taking over a playoff spot from Michigan ahead of their clash.
Friendship bracelets are traded amongst Taylor Swift fans at her Eras Tour performances
Josh Donaldson says he has one more MLB season left in him and he's open to spending it with the Blue Jays.
Predictions and picks for the 2023 NFL Week 12 Thanksgiving matchup between the Green Bay Packers and Detroit Lions.