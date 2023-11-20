Jalen Smith goes up to get it and finishes the oop

The Philadelphia Eagles officially released offensive lineman Bernard Williams, 51, nearly three decades after his last game.
In 2018, the Chiefs and Rams combined to engineer one of the wildest and most entertaining regular-season games in NFL history.
It took more than 140 years, but Michigan became the first college football team to get to 1,000 victories.
Jordan Travis' brutal, heartbreaking injury will likely cost Florida State a College Football Playoff spot.
The 1993 PGA champion has been in the booth for NBC Sports for the last five years.
The latest reports from around Major League Baseball indicate the free-agent third baseman is seeking a long-term deal worth upwards of $100 million.
The Steelers are winning even if it isn't "pretty."
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to James Harden's game-winner against the Rockets.
BOSTON (AP) — The Boston Bruins say Milan Lucic is taking an indefinite leave of absence from the team after he was involved in an undisclosed incident Friday night. The Bruins in a statement released Saturday did not provide any details about the incident other than to say the organization is aware of the situation and “takes these matters very seriously.” The team said it would work Lucic’s family to provide any support and assistance needed. Messages sent to Boston Police and Lucic's agent se
NCAA president weighs in on the James Madison Dukes, their bid for a bowl game and why it wouldn't be fair to allow them a waiver
Johnson’s victory, in the manliest of sports, contradicted claims of racial supremacy by whites and demonstrated that Blacks were no longer willing to acquiesce to white dominance.
The build-up to the race had been mired in controversy with eventual winner Max Verstappen among those to speak out.
Deion Sanders' head was throbbing after a blowout loss to Washington State. His quarterback son, Shedeur, took another beating, too.
There were highs and lows in Week 12 of the college football season. Here are the winners and losers led by Georgia and Southern California.
MONTREAL — The Montreal Carabins and University of British Columbia Thunderbirds each advanced to the Vanier Cup on Saturday with convincing bowl wins on home turf. The Carabins scored a convincing 29-3 win over the Western Mustangs in the Uteck Bowl at CEPSUM sports centre, while UBC crushed the visiting St. Francis Xavier X-Men 47-17 in the Mitchell Bowl at Vancouver's Thunderbird Stadium. In Montreal, quarterback Jonathan Senecal staked the Carabins to an early lead when he finished off a 70-
McLaren blamed a “bump” in the Las Vegas street circuit track for a serious accident which hospitalised their driver Lando Norris early in Sunday’s race.
The Blue Jays appear to be emerging as an outside threat to land Shohei Ohtani in free agency. Here's how things might look if they actually pull it off.
STOCKHOLM — William Nylander was the star attraction all week on home soil. From autograph signings to television appearances, the stylish Swede owned centre stage. He also fittingly tied a bow on the NHL Global Series. The red-hot Nylander scored at 3:09 of overtime Sunday as the Toronto Maple Leafs survived a blown 3-1 lead in the third period to down the Minnesota Wild 4-3 and secure their fourth straight win. The winger wove into the offensive zone with the teams playing 3-on-3 before buryin
There were missteps and mistakes, and a master class in how not to handle customer relations. F1 and owner Liberty Media hosted an electrifying F1 event Saturday night that turned out to be both one of the best races of the season and a glitzy international spectacle that can only be pulled off in Las Vegas. Trashed every chance he got, the LVGP delivered for eventual winner Max Verstappen who was singing “Viva Las Vegas!” as he won for the 18th time this season.
Dustin Poirier doesn't agree with Conor McGregor that a fourth fight between them "is a must," but that doesn't mean he wouldn't do it.