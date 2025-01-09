Jalen Smith with the big dunk

Milroe had 75 total touchdowns over the last two seasons as Alabama's No. 1 QB.
Which teams will advance? What will be the X factors? How can you watch each game? Find out right here, courtesy of Yahoo Sports NFL writer Frank Schwab.
Tom Haberstroh and Dan Devine reveal this week’s Big Number and evaluate if the Sacramento Kings are better off without De’Aaron Fox on the court and, if so, should they trade him before the deadline?
Dereck Lively never stood a chance.
The proposal would grant the SEC, Big Ten, Big 12 and ACC rights to manage postseason championships, such as the men’s and women’s basketball tournaments.
The Ducks were the only undefeated team at the top level of college football before losing to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl.
For decades, Notre Dame was told being an independent was a disadvantage. Now, some are saying the opposite is true.
Belichick was hired as the Tar Heels' new coach in December.
With 118 ballots publicly available, here's where the voting stands.
Whoever wins the Cotton Bowl will likely enter the national title game as the favorite.
There's no news on Jalen Hurts.
Brady will have to deal with a conflict of interest while calling games this postseason.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss where the top remaining free agents might wind up with time running out, the Orioles signing Charlie Morton, Korean free agent Hyeseong Kim joining the Dodgers and Jake recapping the MLB moves he’s missed.
The NFL regular season is in the books after a messy Week 18. Andy Behrens joins Matt Harmon to breakdown what you should actually care about from Week 18 for the 2025 fantasy season. In a jam packed show the two also share Yahoo's internal data from the 2024 season to reveal the true 'league winners' this fantasy season. Behrens ends the show by sharing his end of the year fantasy awards including fantasy MVP, bust of the year, sleeper of the year, rookie of the year and many more.
It's never too early to think about next fantasy football season. Andy Behrens and Scott Pianowski take a look at the top-20 fantasy picks for 2025.
Who has a realistic shot of knocking off the Chiefs in the playoffs?
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus breaks down the week ahead: pickups, schedule advice and much more.
Watson has played a total of 19 games with the Browns since signing a $230 million contract in 2022.
Christian and Alexis react to Liverpool’s shocking draw against Manchester United. Then, Christian and Alexis recap all the other big matches around Europe including Arsenal’s draw to Brighton and Real Madrid’s comeback against Valencia. Later, Christian and Alexis react to the weekend’s viral soccer moments in Run That Back.
Jerod Mayo was one and done as Patriots head coach. Who will replace him?