Jalen Smith with an alley oop vs the Detroit Pistons

Ryan Reaves and Bokondji Imama produced a real dud of a fight on Sunday.
The Celtics guard was ejected for slamming Young to the ground.
LONDON, Ont. — Championship on the line and a chance to draw for the win. This was Brad Gushue's wheelhouse and he delivered again Sunday when it counted most. With Manitoba sitting two in the 10th end, Gushue drew the four-foot ring with his final shot to win his fifth Tim Hortons Brier title in seven years. "I trusted it. We made it. It's awesome," Gushue said. Manitoba's Matt Dunstone gave up three points in the eighth end — the first multiple-point end of the game — but responded with a deuc
Felton Spencer played in the league for 12 seasons before he retired in 2002.
The Leafs star has scored his fair share of highlight-reel goals, but the one he buried against the Oilers on Saturday was on another level.
Connor McDavid is must-see entertainment and not just for hockey fans. The best player in the world is having such an off-the-charts year that his peers can't help but watch his highlights. The Edmonton Oilers captain has already set career highs with 55 goals and 127 points, and there are still 15 games left in the regular season. "He’s from a different planet," Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin said. McDavid's latest act has been as a goal-scorer after spending his first seven NHL seas
Anthony Davis tries to take blame for the Lakers' loss to the Knicks on Sunday, but teammate Dennis Schroder says they win and lose as a team.
The path for USA Basketball this summer on its way to the FIBA World Cup is set: from Las Vegas to Spain to Abu Dhabi to the Philippines. In Grant Hill’s case, taking the long way to Manila is symbolic, because his history with the Philippines started about three decades ago. Hill — now the managing director for USA Basketball’s men’s national team — went to the basketball-crazed country in the mid-1990s and knows how big the sport is there.
Jakob Chychrun is an elite NHL blueliner, a key cog for the upstart Senators, and a big raw cow heart guy, apparently. Whatever works!
The Tigers won a program-best 14 ACC games, but four combined losses to Quadrant 3 and 4 teams hurt their résumé.
The Raiders moved fast to land a familiar quarterback.
It's WrestleMania 39! The first ever WrestleMania of the Triple H era. Check out the match card, predictions, preview, date, rumours and start time.
The Jets' QB options continue to dwindle while Aaron Rodgers mulls his options.
INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Felix Auger-Aliassime moved on to the fourth round of the men's draw while Leylah Fernandez was eliminated in women's competition on Monday at the B-N-P Paribas Open tennis tournament. Auger-Aliassime, the eighth seed from Montreal, advanced with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. The match ended with a final game that took over 12 minutes to complete, with Auger-Aliassime fending off two break points before finally winning on his fourth match point of th
Denny Hamlin said Monday that he made intentional late-race contact with rival Ross Chastain during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series event, saying that he felt the timing was right for a measure of revenge at Phoenix Raceway. “It wasn’t a mistake,” Hamlin said. “I let the wheel go, and I said, ‘He’s coming with me.’ ” […]
It appears Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is a popular person as the NFL free agency begins.
The Brazilian midfielder was sent off during the first half of Manchester United’s 0-0 draw with Southampton
College Basketball Hall of Famer Tom Penders urged the NCAA to "remember this slap in the face" after UNC declined NIT invitation.
A youth hockey official was arrested on Sunday after assaulting a player during a game in Sainte-Foy, Quebec.
The Bears have reportedly signed two top free-agent linebackers.