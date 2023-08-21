Jalen Rose hosts 13th annual JRLA Celebrity Golf Classic

The Canadian Press

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler made a few short birdie putts at the start and then kept making a lot more Saturday on his way to a 6-under 64 that gave him a share of the lead with Matt Fitzpatrick in a BMW Championship that is wide open. Fitzpatrick had a 66, falling into a tie on the 18th when he went from the bunker to the rough, punched out under a tree to the collar of the green and had to make a five-foot bogey putt to at least get into the final group. They were at 11-under