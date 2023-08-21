Jalen Rose hosts 13th annual JRLA Celebrity Golf Classic
Jalen Rose hosts 13th annual JRLA Celebrity Golf Classic
Jalen Rose hosts 13th annual JRLA Celebrity Golf Classic
OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. (AP) — Max Homa experienced the potential for disruption with betting at PGA Tour events when he said a fan yelled in the middle of his five-foot birdie putt Saturday in the BMW Championship. Homa already was struggling with short putts on a windy day at Olympia Fields, having missed a two-foot putt on the seventh hole and a five-footer at No. 12. What bothered him was what he described as a "drunk fan" on the 17th hole, right after Chris Kirk had left his 18-foot birdie put
OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. (AP) — Viktor Hovland kept hitting every shot just the way he wanted on the back nine at Olympia Fields. Rory McIlroy was keeping his card and kept writing “3” in just about every box. Hovland delivered the best round of his career at just the right time Sunday, turning a two-man race into a one-man show by breaking the course record with a 9-under 61 to surge past Scottie Scheffler and Matt Fitzpatrick and win the BMW Championship. The previous mark of 62 had been set twice
Ian Poulter was less worried about his own fine performance in coming second in the Asian Tour International Series event in Newcastle and more concerned by his teenaged son, Luke, finishing in the top 25 in his debut pro event.
Hovland birdied seven of the last nine holes at Olympia Fields to overhaul world number one Scottie Scheffler.
Some Nova Scotia golf courses are struggling to recoup their losses after parts of the province were rocked by historic flooding during what is usually their busiest season.Courses in the Halifax area were drenched by more than 250 millimetres of rain in a span of several hours last month, flooding much of the province. The extreme weather event was followed by multiple rainstorms."It's the wettest the course has ever been," said Bobby Marriott, pro-shop manager at Granite Springs Golf Club in B
CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Ken Duke holed a 5-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th hole Sunday to win the Shaw Charity Classic for his first title on the PGA Tour Champions. Duke closed with a 4-under 66 for a one-shot victory over Thongchai Jaidee of Thailand and Tim Petrovic, who started the final round in the lead. Jaidee shot a 62. Petrovic had to play out of the rough on the closing hole and failed to make a birdie that might have forced a playoff. He shot 69. Duke rolled in his birdie putt, too
Viktor Hovland's win pushed him to No. 2 in the FedExCup standings headed into East Lake
Forêt de la Seconde Vie is a new cemetery in Ste-Sophie, Que. that aims to transform a former golf course into a dense forest. It plants trees to mark the burial sites of its clients' cremated remains, a process it calls "planting roots." (Aug. 20, 2023)
CALGARY — A day after shooting 62 at the Canyon Meadows Golf and Country Club, Tim Petrovic wasn’t all that impressed with his second-round score of 66 on Saturday at the Shaw Charity Classic. Although he finished with seven birdies on the par 70, 7,061-yard layout, the 57-year-old golfer from Austin, Texas, also had three bogeys. “Obviously today wasn’t perfect,” Petrovic said. “We always want that perfect round. I made a couple sloppy bogeys that started with a couple bad drives, but I bounced
OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. (AP) — Scottie Scheffler made a few short birdie putts at the start and then kept making a lot more Saturday on his way to a 6-under 64 that gave him a share of the lead with Matt Fitzpatrick in a BMW Championship that is wide open. Fitzpatrick had a 66, falling into a tie on the 18th when he went from the bunker to the rough, punched out under a tree to the collar of the green and had to make a five-foot bogey putt to at least get into the final group. They were at 11-under
The supermodel has been enjoying a Canadian getaway to the celebrity-filled destination in Ontario.
Ukraine has released dramatic photos of what it claims to be a Russian bomber engulfed in flames after it was attacked by Kamikaze drones, undermining claims by Moscow that the plane was merely damaged.
Canadians have finally fallen out of love with Trudeau. The shine has come off a career that at times seemed to defy political gravity. Instead of Trudeaumania, the nation is suffering from Trudeau fatigue.
A prominent U.S. Senate Republican on Sunday said former President Donald Trump should drop out of the 2024 Republican White House race, arguing that Trump cannot win a general election contest against Democratic President Joe Biden. Senator Bill Cassidy, one of seven Senate Republicans who voted to convict Trump at the former president's second impeachment trial in 2021, described a federal documents case against Trump as "almost a slam dunk" and warned that voters would not elect someone convicted of a crime as president.
Princess Diana's brother Charles Spencer shared an unusually Gothic-looking photo of his family estate, Althorp House, to his Instagram account, less than two weeks before the stately home closes to the public for the year.
REUTERS/Toby MelvilleWelcome to this week’s edition of Royalist, The Daily Beast’s newsletter for all things royal and Royal Family. Subscribe here to get it in your inbox every Sunday.Andrew more of “long-term problem” than Harry and MeghanKing Charles does not want shamed brother Prince Andrew “to come out of the freezer,” aides have told the Sunday Times. This would appear to scotch Andrew’s hopes of a way back to public life following both his disastrous TV interview telling all on his frien
Zeppole has earned the title of ‘your favorite pool trespasser’ on TikTok
Emily Ratajkowski took a stroll through her kitchen in a hot thong swimsuit, from her swimwear line, Inamorata, and shared pics on Instagram.
Meghan Markle's close friend Delfina Blaquier posed alongside Prince Constantine Alexios of Greece and Denmark in photos shared to her Instagram account.
He says of President Biden's son, "This blind spot is a problem" The post CNN’s Jake Tapper Says ‘Trump Was Right’ About Hunter Biden’s Foreign Income (Video) appeared first on TheWrap.