Jalen Milroe: Bill O'Brien told me to stop playing quarterback

The Canadian Press

Ethan Bear is back in the NHL following shoulder surgery after signing a two-year contract with the Washington Capitals. General manager Brian MacLellan announced the long-expected deal with the defenseman Thursday, just over a week since Bear joined the Capitals for practice and they confirmed their intent to sign him. The contract is worth a pro-rated $4.125 million and carries a salary cap hit of $2.0625 million for the rest of this season and the 2024-25 season. “Being fully healthy now and