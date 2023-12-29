Jalen Milroe: Bill O'Brien told me to stop playing quarterback
The Alabama quarterback shared on Thursday during Rose Bowl media availability that his former offensive coordinator wanted him to quit playing the position.
Jones' attempt to hand out a gift on Christmas Day was stymied by an overzealous fan.
Nine-time Pro Bowl QB Russell Wilson offers a short and simple response to what could signal the end of his two-year tenure with the Denver Broncos.
The Sun Bowl matching No. 15 Notre Dame and 21st-ranked Oregon State is more about who isn't playing than who is. The exodus of players left both coaches answering philosophical questions about the future of bowl games beyond Friday's meeting. “I think all postseason play is going to change now that you’re talking about a 12-team playoff,” Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said, referring to next year's expansion of the four-team College Football Playoff.
The Masters champ had previously said LIV was "not a golf tournament."
Poulter and Horschel traded some online barbs about swing speeds and LIV money.
‘If you stepped in off the street and you had no idea who’s in the net, he looked like an NHL goalie — except with a little more gray in the beard.’
Russell Wilson's future in Denver is in doubt after Wednesday's news.
TORONTO — Isiah Kiner-Falefa has signed with the Toronto Blue Jays according to several media reports. The combination outfielder/third baseman has reportedly agreed a two-year deal worth US$15 million. Kiner-Falefa had a .241 average with six home runs, 37 runs batted in and 14 stolen bases for the New York Yankees last season. He has a career .261 batting average with a .316 on-base percentage and 26 home runs over six years with the Texas Rangers and New York. The 28-year-old earned a Gold Gl
A quartet of college football bowl games highlight Thursday's action with the ACC featured in three of them. Breaking down all the matchups.
Insurance companies will not necessarily accept three Formula 1 world championships as evidence that you can safely drive an AMG GT 4-Door at 26 years old.
"But as someone who shed tears of joy getting to see Taylor at the Eras Tour earlier this year, I’ll take it," Katie Miller tells PEOPLE
Ethan Bear is back in the NHL following shoulder surgery after signing a two-year contract with the Washington Capitals. General manager Brian MacLellan announced the long-expected deal with the defenseman Thursday, just over a week since Bear joined the Capitals for practice and they confirmed their intent to sign him. The contract is worth a pro-rated $4.125 million and carries a salary cap hit of $2.0625 million for the rest of this season and the 2024-25 season. “Being fully healthy now and
The Tigers saw three defensive starters opt out of the bowl and had a number of players transfer, putting a bit of a damper on this week in Jacksonville.
The PGA Tour is expected to announce that the deadline for the merger negotiations with the Saudi sovereign wealth fund is to be extended, with hopes that a deal can now be reached before the Masters in April.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — With the future of the Minnesota Vikings’ offense in an uncertain position because of quarterback Kirk Cousins’ injury and pending free agency, star receiver Justin Jefferson once again made his feelings about Cousins well known on Wednesday. Cousins, who sustained a season-ending Achilles tendon tear in Week 8 at Green Bay, is nearing the end of a one-year, $35 million contract with Minnesota. Without the four-time Pro Bowl quarterback, the Vikings’ offense has lacked consist
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander has been suspended one game by the team for his actions during the coin toss preceding a 33-30 victory at Carolina on Sunday. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst announced Wednesday that Alexander was being suspended for conduct detrimental to the team. The suspension means Alexander won't play for the Packers (7-8) during their Sunday night game at Minnesota (7-8) in a matchup critical to both teams' playoff hopes. Although