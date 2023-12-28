Jalen McDaniels slams home the alley-oop
Jalen McDaniels slams home the alley-oop, 12/27/2023
Jones' attempt to hand out a gift on Christmas Day was stymied by an overzealous fan.
Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills may not be a Super Bowl favorite. But the Bills are certainly on the doorstep of the NFL postseason.
DALLAS (AP) — Mark Cuban sees a future of NBA ownership where the advantages will be in real estate. The high-profile billionaire says that's why he sold his majority stake in the Dallas Mavericks to a pair of families with strong ties to the hotel and casino industry. The NBA on Wednesday approved Cuban's sale of a controlling interest in the Mavericks to the Adelson and Dumont families, who run Las Vegas Sands Corp. The deal was approved just shy of a month since Miriam Adelson and Sivan and P
Russell Wilson's future in Denver is in doubt after Wednesday's news.
Following social media backlash after the Jets placed Aaron Rodgers on the active roster last week, the quarterback finally decided to set the record straight. During his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, Rodgers said he asked the Jets to revert him back to injured reserve after both sides decided he wouldn’t play again this season. The Jets ultimately chose to place Rodgers ...
Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio apologized for saying 49ers would "kick the (expletive) out of the Ravens" after star QB Lamar Jackson called him out.
GOTHENBURG, Sweden — Alan Letang was taken aback when told of the move. Solely focused on preparing Canada for the world junior hockey championship an ocean away, the country's head coach hadn't heard one of its provinces had banned post-game handshakes in minor hockey due to a string of altercations. "Disappointing," said Letang, who played 19 professional seasons in both Europe and North America. "There's a respect and camaraderie in sports. You can go out and compete hard against someone, but
"But as someone who shed tears of joy getting to see Taylor at the Eras Tour earlier this year, I’ll take it," Katie Miller tells PEOPLE
"As a leader on this team that's not how you switch momentum," he noted during an episode of the 'New Heights' podcast
The singer and NFL star's parents chatted before the Christmas Day game, a photo captured by a Chiefs fan shows
DENVER (AP) — Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon needed 21 stitches after suffering lacerations to his face and right hand while being bitten by a family dog on Christmas, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Wednesday. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because details of the incident, first reported by The Athletic, haven't been released. The Nuggets announced in a statement the 28-year-old “is in good condition" but will remain away from the
It's happening now more than ever: Taylor Swift is being blamed for the offensive struggles of the Kansas City offense. She doesn't play quarterback.
Predictions and picks for the 2023 NFL Week 17 matchup between the Baltimore Ravens and Miami Dolphins.
“I found that angle so don’t look at me sideways when in person I’m a tad thicccker,” the tennis pro teased
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander has been suspended one game by the team for his actions during the coin toss preceding a 33-30 victory at Carolina on Sunday. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst announced Wednesday that Alexander was being suspended for conduct detrimental to the team. The suspension means Alexander won't play for the Packers (7-8) during their Sunday night game at Minnesota (7-8) in a matchup critical to both teams' playoff hopes. Although
Who are the best quarterbacks in the NFL in 2023? We ranked the 10 best quarterbacks in the NFL ahead of Week 17 using advanced statistics.
Is a UFC lightweight title showdown between Islam Makhachev and Justin Gaethje starting to take shape?
Tate Rodemaker has decided to opt out of Florida State's Orange Bowl matchup with Georgia, but don't blame the Seminoles quarterback for his decision.
Michael Mann's Ferrari recreates a bygone—and often deadly—age of motorsports, including a catastrophic accident that shook auto racing to its core.
Predictions and picks for the 2023 NFL Week 17 matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Seattle Seahawks.