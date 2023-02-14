Jalen McDaniels with an and one vs the Houston Rockets

The Canadian Press

Now comes the waiting for Jeremy O'Day. According to CFL sources last week, the Saskatchewan Roughriders GM reached agreements in principle with quarterback Trevor Harris and receiver Jake Wieneke during the CFL's free-agent negotiating window. The sources spoke on the condition of anonymity as deals reached during that time couldn't be announced. Now, the Montreal Alouettes will have until Tuesday morning to re-sign Harris and/or Wieneke before the start of free agency, although both are expect