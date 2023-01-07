Jalen McDaniels with a dunk vs the Milwaukee Bucks
Jalen McDaniels (Charlotte Hornets) with a dunk vs the Milwaukee Bucks, 01/06/2023
ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic beat Canada's Denis Shapovalov 6-3, 6-4 at the Adelaide International on Friday to set up a semifinal with Daniil Medvedev. The combined ATP-WTA event is a warmup for this year’s Australian Open, which the top-seeded Djokovic missed last year after being barred from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19. Medvedev, the runner-up last year to Rafael Nadal in the Australian Open, defeated fellow Russian Karen Khachanov 6-3, 6-3 on Frida
CHICAGO (AP) — Eric Hosmer agreed to a $720,000, one-year contract with the Chicago Cubs on Wednesday, giving the team another option at first base and designated hitter. A person familiar with the negotiations confirmed the deal to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because it was pending a successful physical. Hosmer's contract is for the major league minimum while the San Diego Padres are on the hook for the last part of a $144 million, eight-year deal that was finalized in Februa
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Paolo Banchero had 25 points, eight rebounds and seven assists, and the Orlando Magic beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 126-115 on Wednesday night. Orlando, playing without four suspended players, broke a three-game losing streak. Gary Harris and Terrence Ross each scored 18 points for the Magic. Wendell Carter Jr. added 13 points and 13 rebounds in his first start since Nov. 18. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, back in the lineup after missing Tuesday’s 150-117 win at Boston due to a
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Jerry Rosburg doesn't want to get fined during his two-game stint as the Broncos' interim coach. So he declined to criticize the officials for not flagging Chris Jones after he hit Russell Wilson in the head and then body-slammed him on a game-sealing fourth-down sack Sunday. It was a textbook example of the type of hit on quarterbacks the NFL has tried diligently to get rid of in recent seasons. “I know how the NFL office works when it comes to coaches criticizing offici
VANCOUVER — Matt Barzal scored and notched a pair of assist as the New York Islanders handed the struggling Vancouver Canucks a 6-2 loss on Tuesday. Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored twice, including a short-handed, empty-net strike late in the third period. Aatu Raty, Anders Lee and Casey Cizikas also had goals for the Isles (22-15-2), who are in the midst of a four-game road trip. The Canucks (16-18-2) got a pair of goals from Bo Horvat as they dropped their third game in a row. New York's Ilya Sorok
NEW YORK — Nashville left-wing Filip Forsberg, San Jose defenceman Erik Karlsson and Carolina goaltender Antti Raanta have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. Forsberg led the NHL with five goals and tied for the league lead with seven points over three games last week. He had back-to-back three-point performances with a goal and two assists in a 6-1 victory over Anaheim on Friday and his eighth career hat trick in a 5-4 overtime loss to Vegas on Saturday. Karlsson led the NHL with sev
NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the shootout winner and Antti Raanta made 24 saves as the Carolina Hurricanes edged the New Jersey Devils 5-4 on Sunday for a franchise-best 11th straight win. The Hurricanes are 15-0-2 in their last 17 games and haven’t lost since Dec. 6 when they fell 4-3 at Anaheim in overtime. Carolina’s previous defeat in regulation time was Nov. 23. Raanta improved to 10-2-2 this season. The 33-year-old Finnish netminder had shutouts in his previous two games at
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jack Eichel had a goal and two assists in his return from a lower-body injury and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 5-2 on Thursday night. Vegas leads the Western Conference and is tied for second in the NHL at its midway point of the season. Pittsburgh, a 2-1 loser in Boston on Monday in the Winter Classic, has lost six straight, going 0-4-2 since Dec. 27. After giving the Knights a 2-0 lead early in the first period, Eichel — back after missing 11 games — a
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady again was at his best when the Tampa Bay Buccaneers needed him most. The 45-year-old, seven-time Super Bowl champion had one of the best statistical games of his 23-year career in a 30-24 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sunday that clinched Tampa’s second straight NFC South title. Another old quarterback who also wears No. 12 is one way win away from joining Brady in the playoffs. Aaron Rodgers and Green Bay Packers routed Minnesota 41-17 for their fourth strai
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Staley is approaching the final week of regular-season practices for the Los Angeles Chargers with a business as usual approach. What happens in the three hours leading up to Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos though will have a lot of bearing on the Chargers' strategy though. The playoff-bound Bolts should know by kickoff if their game has any bearing on the AFC's fifth seed for the playoffs. The NFL made that a reality on Wednesday when it scheduled the
VANCOUVER — After another string of ugly losses, the Vancouver Canucks knew they had to respond. On Thursday they did, beating the defending Stanley Cup-champion Colorado Avalanche 4-2. "We've proven that this group can do it," said J.T. Miller, who sealed the score with an empty-net strike late in the third period. "It's just about doing it on a regular basis and that being in our DNA as a team and obviously we did it tonight, so felt good." The result snapped a three-game skid for the Canucks
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — It feels as if every weekend follows a familiar pattern for the Baltimore Ravens these days. They play a hard-fought, low-scoring game in which touchdowns are scarce. Sometimes they win, sometimes they lose — and there's never any more clarity on when Lamar Jackson might be back. Coach John Harbaugh said Monday he doesn't know if Jackson will practice this week, and time suddenly isn't on Baltimore's side. The Ravens are headed to the playoffs, but their 16-13 loss to Pi
HALIFAX — Brandt Clarke was a month short of his sixth birthday. The moment, however, remains etched in his memory. John Tavares scored a dramatic hat trick for Canada against the United States in a wild 7-4 victory on New Year's Eve at the 2009 world junior hockey championship in Ottawa. Clarke and his family were in the building — hanging off every shot, save and hit from the stands. "The electricity in the building," he said of what still resonates some 14 years later. "The red jerseys all th
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — First-year Saints coach Dennis Allen appears to have earned himself a second season, thanks in part to his club's current three-game winning streak. Not that Allen sounds ready to exhale as New Orleans (7-9) prepares to host Carolina (6-10) in the season finale for both teams on Sunday. The game holds no playoff implications. Just don't tell either coach that it's meaningless. “Nothing’s meaningless," Allen asserted. "All these things matter.” When the Saints fell to 4-9 after
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Steve Wilks’ bid to become Carolina’s next full-time head coach took a huge hit Sunday after the Panthers blew an 11-point fourth quarter lead and lost 30-24 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, eliminating them from playoff contention. Wilks is 5-6 since taking over as interim coach for Matt Rhule, who was fired after Week 5. And while Wilks has the support of the players in the locker room, it seems unlikely it will be enough to save his job as owner David Tepper heads into deci
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady doesn’t sound like he’s looking for rest, and coach Todd Bowles isn’t inclined to sit other key players, either, when the playoff-bound Tampa Bay Buccaneers close the regular season against the Atlanta Falcons. The Bucs (8-8) clinched their second straight NFC South championship last weekend and have little to play for next Sunday except the prospect of taking a winning record into the postseason. Bowles said Monday, however, that he doesn’t plan to sit healthy regul
MILWAUKEE (AP) — The Milwaukee Brewers and veteran left-hander Wade Miley agreed to a $4.5 million, one-year contract on Wednesday, according to a person familiar with the situation. Miley can make additional $1.5 million in incentives, and there is a $10 million mutual option for 2024. The person confirmed the move to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract had not been announced. The Athletic first reported Miley's deal. Milwaukee also acquired right-hander Bryse Wi
PITTSBURGH (AP) — When November began, the Pittsburgh Steelers were lifeless and listless at 2-6, searching for a chance to get back to “respectability,” as longtime coach Mike Tomlin put it. The Steelers did more than that over the following two months. They've entered the final week of what once appeared to be a lost season with an outside chance at making the playoffs. The only people not stunned by a second-half surge that seemed unlikely at Halloween might be the guys in black and gold who
The NFL pushed ahead Tuesday with a difficult balancing act, navigating players' emotions after Buffalo safety Damar Hamlin's shocking cardiac arrest with a tight playoff schedule and emphasizing Hamlin’s health was its main focus. The league informed the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals that their game, suspended Monday night, would not be resumed this week while the Week 18 schedule remained unchanged, for now. No decision regarding the possible resumption of the pivotal Bills-Bengals game