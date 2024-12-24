Jalen Johnson rocks the rim

“A lot of things we do in our run game is designed with Jalen,” Saquon Barkley said. “It’s kind of hard to continue to run the same stuff when he’s not in there."
If you took a nap this year, there’s a decent chance the sports world changed while you were asleep.
Hurts suffered the injury in the first quarter.
In this episode of Inside Coverage, hosts Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab dive into every game from Week 16 of NFL action.
Washington is 10-5 for the first time since 1991 and Philadelphia is left with some questions.
The Mets are bringing back Sean Manaea, who had a career year in 2024.
Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts investigates whether some surprising performances are sustainable.
Yes, the defense scored twice, and yes, the Giants are bad. But Penix's mobility means new concepts and a bigger playbook are now at Atlanta's fingertips. Here's how.
Replacing Kirk Cousins, Penix enjoyed the benefits of a strong run game and a swarming defense in a victory over the New York Giants.
The 1st round of the 12-team College Football Playoff is officially in the books. Penn State, Texas & Ohio State all advance to the quarterfinals after blowout wins and Caroline, Fitz & Adam break down each game.
Johnson, who was traded to Baltimore in October, was originally suspended for 'conduct detrimental to the team' after refusing to enter the game.
The Nittany Lions will play Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl.
Saturday featured three blowout wins for the home teams.
Oklahoma City's loss to the Milwaukee Bucks in the NBA Cup final exposed critical flaws.
With Cruz and Devin Williams, the Yankees have added two major arms to their bullpen.
Many fantasy football managers still need to dig deep, even in the playoff semifinals. Scott Pianowski is here to help.
The record had stood since the first weekend of the four-team playoff in 2015.
Here's how much teams can cash in for winning the CFP.
Using Madden ratings to judge players is just one example of how Jets owner Woody Johnson is continually hobbling his own team.