Jalen Hurts discusses his mentality during Super Bowl LIX Opening Night
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts discusses his mentality and preparation at Super Bowl LIX Opening Night.
The Chiefs are chasing a third straight Super Bowl championship.
A shooting during last year's Super Bowl parade left one woman dead and 22 people injured.
The Eagles face a familiar foe in this year's Super Bowl.
The Super Bowl LIX matchup is officially set: the Philadelphia Eagles will take on the Kansas City Chiefs in New Orleans on Sunday, February 9.
Kansas City has a chance to earn a historic three-peat at Super Bowl 59, but Reid says that's not what the team is focusing on.
This will be Torbert's second career Super Bowl.
Fans are angry over what they perceive as preferential treatment.
The Chiefs and Eagles will meet in a rematch of Super Bowl LVII.
Olsen has two more years left on his deal with Fox.
Championship Sunday is in the books and we officially have our Super Bowl LIX matchup set. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens break down both conference championship games and look ahead to the Chiefs and Eagles matchup in New Orleans.
A fun Super Bowl matchup will provide plenty to talk about beforehand.
Nate Tice and Matt Harmon recap the AFC & NFC Championships, breaking down the Chiefs win over the Bills and the Eagles blowout of the Commanders.
Which players have the most to gain the rest of the NFL postseason?
Torbert previously officiated Super Bowl LVI between the Rams and Bengals.
The Eagles need to rediscover their passing game to win big in the playoffs.
Hurts has not played since suffering a concussion on Dec. 22 against the Commanders.
There's no news on Jalen Hurts.
Roger Goodell's long-term NFL vision includes more than doubling the number of international games and placing a franchise and Super Bowl in an international city.
The NFL had a heated head-on collision with Trump’s previous administration, leading to some speculation that the NFL would acquiesce to Trump’s DEI stance. For now, Roger Goodell makes it sound like that won’t happen.
The time will come to get into the nitty gritty of what a trade package would look like. This is not that time. Let's have some fun.