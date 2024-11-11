Jalen Hurts' best plays from 4-TD game vs. Cowboys Week 10
Watch Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts' Week 10 highlights as he combined for four total touchdowns with 202 passing yards and 56 rushing yards against the Dallas Cowboys.
Philadelphia moved into first place in the NFC East with a huge showdown with Washington looming.
Dallas' playoff hopes are all but lost after a hapless showing against Philadelphia.
