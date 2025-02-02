Jalen Green slams it home

The Eagles need to rediscover their passing game to win big in the playoffs.
Ole Miss got to within one point of Auburn in the second half before the No. 1 Tigers pulled away.
Oklahoma went 6-7 in 2024 and is 22-17 overall in Venables' three seasons in Norman.
Manning has started just two games in his college career so far.
With Super Bowl LIX just over a week away, Jason Fitz, Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab dive into the hot topics Roger Goodell must confront in his State of the League address.
As we get closer to the Super Bowl, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon shares what he's learned through the playoffs.
The NBA's leaders in assists, rebounds and East fan votes missed out on All-Star spots.
The league is as rich with talent as it has ever been. Someone was bound to get snubbed. But one stands out above the rest.
Straight in, no bounce for McIlroy's ace on the 119-yard 15th hole at Spyglass Hill.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss the comments made by Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner about Dodgers' spending this offseason, Junior Caminero’s incredible performance in Game 7 of the LIDOM championship and recap the latest transactions from around the league.
Manning is now Texas' clear No. 1 QB after Quinn Ewers' departure to the NFL.
A player's full season fantasy baseball line sometimes doesn't tell the full story — a hot finish could be just as important.
Liam Coen's awkward introduction as Jaguars coach joins a list of press conferences remembered for the wrong reasons.
This will be Torbert's second career Super Bowl.
Check out our draft rankings at the starting pitcher position for 2025 fantasy baseball.
Sanders isn't fazed by the pressure of becoming an NFL quarterback, and having his famous father alongside him throughout his football journey is a big reason why.
Miami's Cam Ward is still the favorite to be the top pick, but his odds have gotten longer.
Olsen has two more years left on his deal with Fox.
It was impossible not to notice that even as the Hurts-Nick Sirianni tension from last season simmers more calmly, the two nonetheless continue to tell different stories about their partnership.
Over the course of 58 Super Bowls, 64% of teams wearing white have gone on to win.