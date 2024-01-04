Jalen Green knocks it down as the clock expires
Jalen Green knocks it down as the clock expires, 01/03/2024
Jalen Green knocks it down as the clock expires, 01/03/2024
ESPN apologized Monday night for a video clip of a woman baring her breast that was shown during the broadcast of the Sugar Bowl in New Orleans. It was aired coming out of a commercial during the second half of Washington's 37-31 victory over Texas in a semifinal game of the College Football Playoff. A clip of people wandering on Bourbon Street in New Orleans showed a woman pulling down her top to expose her breast.
NFL referees remain a negative story and seem to need more practice. They should get their extra reps in the United Football League, its president says.
The future of Texas QB Quinn Ewers is in question following its semifinal loss to Washington in the Sugar Bowl. | Opinion
The referees everyone hated in Week 17 are back on national TV for Week 18.
The Bills have been on a nice roll but aren't guaranteed a playoff spot yet.
The University of Michigan alumnus shared his excitement about his former team's win on Instagram
Fans are calling out the Texas senator for jinxing a team. Again.
"... there was no discussion ... Then, all of a sudden, out of the blue, we just have this final outcome."
Despite a playoff seed still undetermined, the Rams will rest Matthew Stafford in the regular-season finale against the 49ers. Carson Wentz will start.
Three Michigan players said they knew what play Alabama would run with the Rose Bowl on the line. The Wolverines were ready to stuff Jalen Milroe.
Predictions and picks for the 2023 NFL Week 18 matchup between the Miami Dolphins and Buffalo Bills.
The Bears could land an even bigger haul for the No. 1 pick this year, according to ESPN.
Social media caught fire as the two sides debated podcast and television commercials.
With talks ongoing to agree a merger between rival tours, McIlroy has taken a tentative step towards rapprochement.
Jerod Mayo, who could be selected as Bill Belichick's successor as Patriots head coach, said the timing of the report was "a little bit weird."
Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine is joined by Blake Murphy from Sportsnet to go deep on the trade that sent OG Anunoby to the Knicks and what it means for both teams.
"I’m not sure what medicine, but there’ll be something," the New York Jets quarterback said on "The Pat McAfee Show"
The New York Jets are waiving running back Dalvin Cook before the final game of the season, according to Cook's agents LAA Sports & Entertainment. The 28-year-old Cook had a disappointing tenure with the Jets, who signed the four-time Pro Bowl selection to a one-year deal worth $7 million — including $5.8 million guaranteed — during the summer. NFL Network first reported Tuesday that the sides mutually agreed to part ways, citing Cook’s agents, who confirmed the move to The Associated Press. Coo
While his legacy as Michigan's football coach is complicated, it must include this: Jim Harbaugh raised the Wolverlines back to national prominence.
Who let down your team? Kate Magdziuk constructed a roster of players whose production fell below expectations.