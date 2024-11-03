Jalen Green with the great assist!

The Houston Rockets and guard Jalen Green have agreed to a three-year, $106 million extension to his rookie contract.
The passing combination of quarterback Jaxson Dart and receiver Jordan Watkins broke several Ole Miss records in a 63-31 win over Arkansas.
Two undefeated teams fell on Saturday.
The NFL specifically forbids players from wearing gear with political statements.
Herb Jones and CJ McCollum join an already stocked roster of injured players for the New Orleans Pelicans.
Time to check in on the 2024 NFL Draft class! Who's performing (and who's not) for our fantasy football teams?
Clayton Kershaw made his intentions clear while celebrating his team's World Series title.
In today's edition: The Freddie Freeman legend grows, Wilson makes the catch of the year, top MLB free agents, the game that changed football, and more.
Sal Vetri delivers his keys to a Week 9 fantasy football victory.
Lochte held the record since 2012, while Smith set the world record mark in the 100m backstroke at last week's World Cup.
The Spurs star is only the third player in NBA history to post multiple 5x5 games.
Nate Tice is joined by Charles McDonald to give their thoughts and analysis on the two biggest games of Week 9, one thing to watch in six other games and the top prospects in Nate's latest 2025 NFL big board.
Refresh your fantasy football lineups ahead of Week 9 with these trade targets and players to trade away.
The Yankees had a 5-0 lead and their ace on the mound before it all fell apart, ending their season in particularly painful fashion.
Beware of these six players with bust potential in Week 9!
Soler is in the middle of a three-year, $42 million contract he signed in February.
Larson has six wins this season but is fifth in the standings ahead of Sunday's race at Martinsville.
Who will make the Final Four? And will UConn three-peat?
The impact of L.A.'s victory in Game 5 extends well beyond the stars to the team's unsung heroes and fans around the world.
This offseason's free agent class is headlined by a generational hitter and full of fascinating players at a variety of positions.