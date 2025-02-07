Jalen Green drills the trey

The Eagles need to rediscover their passing game to win big in the playoffs.
Neither quarterback posted particularly eye-catching passing numbers. But is that really the best or only measure of good QB play?
Eli Manning won two Super Bowls but isn't in the Hall of Fame yet.
Jason Fitz, Jori Epstein, Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab join forces from the Toyota Land Cruiser set at Super Bowl LIX to go behind the scenes on the final game of the 2024 NFL season. With the Kansas City Chiefs facing off against the Philadelphia Eagles, the crew analyzes what makes this game unique.
The 2025 Hall of Fame class was unveiled at NFL Honors on Thursday.
Let's try to make sense of a wild NBA trade deadline.
First impressions of which teams scored and which ones stumbled in this season’s grand NBA roster reshuffling.
The All-Pro pass rusher wants to be a Raider. He also told Yahoo Sports he's very aware of the business side of sports based on recent events.
The 2024-25 NBA Trade Deadline has come and gone. Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus delivers his breakdown of the major deals.
Atlanta also received three second-round picks and two swaps in the trade.
Jalen Hurts is back in the Super Bowl for the second time in three years.
The Eagles had the lowest pass rate in the NFL.
Nearly a third of the 36 chartered cars have new drivers in 2025.
There has been a slight movement on the total for Super Bowl LIX.
One Packers wide receiver definitely noticed Jacobs' comments.
The Saquon Barkley decision hasn't taken Philly to the same Super Bowl three-peat opportunity that the Chiefs face Sunday. But the trifecta of Roseman Super Bowl squads in the decade since his reassignment will tell their own story.
The Wolverines now have the No. 6 class in the country.
The most vocal NFL team owner regarding Brady's possible conflict of interest as a Raiders part-owner and Fox broadcaster was the Chiefs' Clark Hunt.
Brandon Graham is part of Eagles Super Bowl lore.
The energy at Reid's media availability felt ... normal. Lots of teams talk about making the Super Bowl feel that way. For Reid's Chiefs, it actually does.