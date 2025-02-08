Jalen Green with the big dunk

Jalen Hurts is back in the Super Bowl for the second time in three years.
The Eagles need to rediscover their passing game to win big in the playoffs.
Here's what the data says are the best Super Bowl prop wagers to make also involving Patrick Mahomes' favorite targets and his mastery against Vic Fangio-led defenses.
DeAndre Hopkins hasn't been a big part of the Chiefs' offense.
Vic Fangio is trying to win a Super Bowl ring for the first time.
There's just one game left in the 2024 NFL season. Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski offers up his best plays.
Lillard, the two-time defending champ, will be looking to join Larry Bird and Craig Hodges as the only players to three-peat the competition.
Neither quarterback posted particularly eye-catching passing numbers. But is that really the best or only measure of good QB play?
If the Eagles win Sunday, expect their investment in the trenches to haunt the Chiefs — and perhaps Reid, whose fingerprints are all over his opponent’s roster strategy.
With so much star power in the building at once, it will be interesting to see how this Super Bowl draws people in beyond just the football game.
With Sterling Sharpe entering in the Class of 2025, the Sharpes become the first pair of brothers to be enshrined in Canton.
The joke going around is this is the closest Khan and the Jags will get to a Super Bowl.
Eight of our nine experts agree on the champion and MVP. As for Saquon Barkley's yardage total, Kendrick Lamar's halftime guest and more, answers were more scattered over the map.
Eli Manning won two Super Bowls but isn't in the Hall of Fame yet.
Sterling and Shannon Sharpe — not Peyton and Eli Manning — are now the first brothers to be enshrined together in Canton.
Let's try to make sense of a wild NBA trade deadline.
First impressions of which teams scored and which ones stumbled in this season’s grand NBA roster reshuffling.
The All-Pro pass rusher wants to be a Raider. He also told Yahoo Sports he's very aware of the business side of sports based on recent events.
Atlanta also received three second-round picks and two swaps in the trade.
Tom Brady took Greg Olsen’s spot on Fox’s top announcing team, which is a demotion Olsen has admitted he’s not happy about.