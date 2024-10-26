Jalen Green with the big dunk

Yahoo Sports

It's Thursday and 'Fantasy Film Room' is back with Nate Tice and Matt Harmon. The two look into the three biggest fantasy storylines of the week as the Kansas City Chiefs trade for WR DeAndre Hopkins. Harmon and Tice look at how Hopkins will fit in Kansas City and the fantasy ripple effect for the entire offense. The two also look at the WR situations for Tampa Bay, San Francisco and Seattle after all three teams sustained injuries to star pass catchers.