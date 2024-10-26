Jalen Green with the big dunk

Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges made their home debuts for the Knicks, each scoring 21 points and thrilling a home crowd eager for a great season.
Evan Phillips is out for the Dodgers, and Jon Berti is out for the Yankees, with Nestor Cortes back in the rotation for New York.
With his prodigious power, the ALCS MVP has reemerged as a main character on New York’s run to its first World Series in 15 years.
If you're not using Game Discussions, a new tool in the Yahoo Sports app that lets you mingle with our NFL experts as well as other fans, you're missing out! Here's how to use it.
Week 7 brought a ton of injuries into our fantasy football lives. Tera Roberts examines some replacements for Week 8.
Several Dodgers and Yankees have the opportunity to raise their stock further with their performances in the Fall Classic.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman share their biggest takeaways from the 2024 World Series media day and give their New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game 1 predictions.
Kevin O'Connor and Tom Haberstroh react to the first few nights of the NBA season with a game of "Fact, Fiction or Fantasy."
The former Warrior hit six triples on his way to 22 points as the Spurs giant converted just 5-of-18 shots in an emphatic Dallas win.
The Rams have been shorthanded on offense most of the season.
The Cincinnati Reds and Pete Rose's family will hold a visitation for baseball's all-time hits leader at Great American Ball Park.
Miami is a perfect 7-0, but the Hurricanes have yet to play a ranked team and have needed every crucial call to break their way to get there.
On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde discuss two underrated Big Ten matchups in Week 9. They unpack the headlines for Wisconsin vs. Penn State and Michigan vs. Michigan State.
In today's edition: The best division in football, the Intuit Dome is open for business, Vancouver advances in MLS Cup Playoffs, Kennesaw State stuns Liberty, when jury duty calls, and more.
Queue up these players in your fantasy football lineups set for favorable Week 8 matchups.
Jalen Johnson's new deal with the Hawks is fully guaranteed.
It's Thursday and 'Fantasy Film Room' is back with Nate Tice and Matt Harmon. The two look into the three biggest fantasy storylines of the week as the Kansas City Chiefs trade for WR DeAndre Hopkins. Harmon and Tice look at how Hopkins will fit in Kansas City and the fantasy ripple effect for the entire offense. The two also look at the WR situations for Tampa Bay, San Francisco and Seattle after all three teams sustained injuries to star pass catchers.
In this week's edition, Charles McDonald hopes you recognize the level at which Lamar Jackson is playing, decides whether 3- and 4-win teams are actually good, and waves goodbye to the 2024 hopes of six others.
Jason Fitz is joined by Jori Epstein and Frank Schwab to go behind the scenes on the biggest news and storylines from around the NFL.
Allison's win in the 1971 race had never been officially recognized by NASCAR until Wednesday.