Jalen Green with a 3-pointer vs the Philadelphia 76ers

Associated Press

The Golden State Warriors have decided to go through with completion of a trade to acquire Gary Payton II from Portland despite concerns that arose surrounding the guard's health following offseason surgery for a core muscle injury that sidelined him until last month. A person with direct knowledge of the situation said Sunday that the Warriors spoke to the NBA about how the Trail Blazers handled the deal and information about the medical situation for Payton, whose physical Friday brought up issues that put the trade in jeopardy. The defending champions had until Sunday night to make a decision whether to rescind the swap that sent center James Wiseman to Detroit.