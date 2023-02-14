Jalen Green with a 3-pointer vs the Philadelphia 76ers

These are the prices you pay for a 28-year-old Kevin Durant, not an injury-prone 34-year-old.
The NBA's all-time scoring leader may not have gotten the reception he would have liked.
D’Angelo Russell and the new-look Lakers figured things out on the fly to take down the defending champs on their home floor. Working to get in sync with his new teammates and eager to complement Anthony Davis and LeBron James, Russell communicated on the court all game long after rejoining his first team where he played from 2015-17. The Lakers picked Russell second overall in 2015 out of Ohio State.
Gary Payton will be out for at least a month, if not longer, with a core muscle injury that is now the subject of a NBA investigation.
Raptors assistant coach Adrian Griffin will fill in for Nick Nurse, who will miss Sunday's game against the Detroit Pistons due to personal reasons.
HoopsHype re-drafts the 2016 NBA draft class, headlined by Ben Simmons, Jaylen Brown, Brandon Ingram, Domantas Sabonis and many more.
The Cleveland Cavaliers are trying to finalize a contract agreement with veteran swingman Danny Green, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Sunday. A three-time NBA champion, Green began his pro career with Cleveland in 2009. The 35-year-old Green will sign with the Cavaliers if the sides can “work through details,” according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the team is not commenting on its interest in him.
Updated NBA power rankings after the trade deadline triggered a massive arms race and some seismic changes in the Western Conference.
How will the Miami Heat decide to fill the two openings on its roster? The Heat has options on the buyout market and could also convert Orlando Robinson’s two-way contract to a standard deal.
De'Aaron Fox scored 36 points, including six free throws in the final 18.4 seconds of overtime, leading the Sacramento Kings to a 133-128 victory over the Dallas Mavericks on Saturday night. “Most point guards don’t guard me,” Fox said. Fox shot 12 of 23 from the field and scored 26 of his points in the fourth quarter and overtime.
TORONTO (AP) — Fred VanVleet scored 35 points, topping 30 for a career-best ninth time this season, and Pascal Siakam added 28 points as the Toronto Raptors beat the Detroit Pistons 119-118 Sunday for their fourth win in five games. Scottie Barnes scored 20 points and Precious Achiuwa had 11 points and 11 rebounds as Toronto won its second straight win over Detroit after losing the previous six meetings. Toronto is 20-7 all-time when VanVleet scores 30 or more points. Bojan Bogdanovic scored 33
Alabama is the new No. 1, rising to the top spot in The Associated Press Top 25 men's college basketball poll for the first time in 20 years. Purdue's loss to Northwestern last week caused a jumble at the top of the AP Top 25 and that helped the Crimson Tide. Alabama received 38 first-place votes from a 62-person media panel Monday, moving up two spots to leapfrog No. 2 Houston.
Duke coach Jon Scheyer was seeking answers after an overturned call prevented the Blue Devils from shooting game winning free throws vs. Virginia.
The Beam Team will be well represented in Salt Lake City with four Sacramento Kings starters going to NBA All-Star Weekend.
The Miami Heat is on pace to make NBA history with all the close games it has been a part of this season.
The Golden State Warriors have decided to go through with completion of a trade to acquire Gary Payton II from Portland despite concerns that arose surrounding the guard's health following offseason surgery for a core muscle injury that sidelined him until last month. A person with direct knowledge of the situation said Sunday that the Warriors spoke to the NBA about how the Trail Blazers handled the deal and information about the medical situation for Payton, whose physical Friday brought up issues that put the trade in jeopardy. The defending champions had until Sunday night to make a decision whether to rescind the swap that sent center James Wiseman to Detroit.
Veteran guard Eric Gordon is back where his NBA career started with the Clippers, learning a new system but ready to play a familiar supporting role.
Indiana Hoosiers men’s basketball is a cautionary tale for how an elite program can slip into profound mediocrity.
Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde and Ross Dellenger discuss all the schools, and the factors surrounding movement in and out of the Pac-12 and Big 12.
New Orleans Pelicans All-Star Zion Williamson has aggravated his previously injured right hamstring, extending the timeline for his return to “multiple weeks past All-Star break,” basketball operations chief David Griffin said Sunday. New Orleans is 29-28, placing it seventh in the Western Conference entering Sunday.