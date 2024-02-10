Jalen Duren throws it down!
The Philadelphia Eagles star is in a series of ads for Franks RedHot. Watch Jason Kelce's Super Bowl Commercial (actually, there are a few!).
“I never in my wildest dreams thought this would happen,” Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs QB Patrick, told Sports Illustrated.
The Irish women’s national basketball team refused to shake hands with the Israeli women’s national team ahead of the first game of the 2025 Women’s EuroBasket qualifier in Riga, Latvia, on Thursday.
The photo of Swift and Kelce appeared to have been taken when the duo first met during the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Buffalo Bills on Jan. 21
MONTREAL — Quebec's tourism minister says demolishing Montreal's Olympic Stadium would cost $2 billion, but that estimate is raising questions because other North American cities have torn down stadiums for hundreds of millions of dollars less. Caroline Proulx released the estimate earlier this week as she presented a comparatively cheaper plan to spend $870 million to replace the unstable and hazardous roof of the stadium built for the 1976 Olympic Games. The venue can't hold games or exhibitio
Jake Paul's $1 million fight challenge to Sean Strickland took a dark turn in a nasty back-and-forth on social media.
The Chicago Bulls reportedly asked for Jonathan Kuminga in Alex Caruso trade talks with the Golden State Warriors.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid thrilled with team’s final practice before Super Bowl LVIII.
Cetaphil's early Super Bowl commercial shows a father and Swiftie daughter duo bonding over football, tugging at heart strings online.
Davis Webb was the starter ahead of Patrick Mahomes at Texas Tech, until an injury at TCU changed things.
A woman has been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after tumbling from the 16th hole grandstand during the Waste Management Phoenix Open, PGA Tour officials say.
TORONTO — There was no need for Kelly Olynyk to plug Scotiabank Arena into his GPS before coming to his first-ever game as a Toronto Raptor. He grew up around the arena with both of his parents working for the team. Olynyk, who was born in Toronto but raised in Kamloops, B.C., was traded along with guard Ochai Agbaji from the Utah Jazz to the Raptors ahead of the NBA's trade deadline on Thursday. Olynyk's mother Arlene worked for the Raptors from 1995 to 2004 as the first female scorekeeper in t
During her show in Las Vegas, Adele had a funny reaction to Eagles center Jason Kelce’s shout-out.
TORONTO — There's going to be games when the Toronto Raptors have to learn on the job. Veteran centre Jakob Poeltl is eager to be part of those lessons. Immanuel Quickley led with 25 points as the Raptors held off the Houston Rockets 107-104 on Friday as Toronto welcomed back former star Fred VanVleet. The Raptors led by as much as 23 points but the game was decided by a single shot, which Poeltl said was discussed in the locker room post-game. "It's a good win for us and at the same time it's a
Spencer Dinwiddie plans to sign with his hometown Los Angeles Lakers, a person with knowledge of the details told The Associated Press on Saturday. The point guard was traded by the Brooklyn Nets to Toronto on Thursday and then was waived. Dinwiddie's plans were first reported by The Athletic.
With the 2024 Super Bowl days away, betting odds paint a clear picture. Here are the latest point spread and Vegas betting odds for the big game.
How much money will San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy earn this season after a Super Bowl run?
The Bears have a quarterback decision to make. Chicago legend Brian Urlacher weighed in on what they should do.
Mother Nature has dealt the WM Phoenix Open a tough hand this week.
The royals love a rugby match! From celebrations to commiserations, here's how Prince William, Zara Tindall and Prince Harry reacted to rugby's most dramatic moments