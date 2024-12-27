Jalen Duren slams home the alley-oop

Plus, if you want a little extra personnel drama, this marks the first time that Washington’s Dan Quinn will face Atlanta as a head coach since the Falcons fired him in 2018.
Betts provided a profane footnote to the most bizarre moment of the 2024 World Series.
Anyone watching Thursday night’s game knows that neither team can be pleased with what they saw from their quarterback.
Three playoff spots and four division crowns could be claimed this weekend.
Anthony Davis stepped wrong in the lane and rolled his ankle hard on Wednesday night in San Francisco.
The Eagles had the NFL's longest winning streak before Sunday.
Sophie Hediger, who competed at the Beijing Olympics for Switzerland, reached the podium twice this season for the first time in her career.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 17 PPR tight end rankings.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 17 PPR running back rankings.
It was an incredible year in sports, which means 2024 saw a plethora of iconic images from around the world that captured the biggest moments from the Olympics, the Super Bowl and much more. Check out 10 of the best below:
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 17 half-PPR flex rankings.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 17 wide receiver rankings for half-PPR leagues.
Fantasy football analyst and neuroscientist Renee Miller delivers her final pieces of advice for securing a trophy this season.
After a messy opening weekend, everybody has their own ideas on how to "fix" the playoff. Here's what's actually being considered behind closed doors.
“A lot of things we do in our run game is designed with Jalen,” Saquon Barkley said. “It’s kind of hard to continue to run the same stuff when he’s not in there."
Hurts suffered the injury in the first quarter.
In this episode of Inside Coverage, hosts Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab dive into every game from Week 16 of NFL action.
Following a breakout campaign in 2024, Manaea will be staying in Queens as the Mets rebuild their rotation.
If you took a nap this year, there’s a decent chance the sports world changed while you were asleep.
The Mets are bringing back Sean Manaea, who had a career year in 2024.