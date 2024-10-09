Jalen Duren skies for the big oop

Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus reveals his top breakout picks at the center position for the season ahead.
6x Pro Bowl DT Gerald McCoy and 2x Super Bowl winner Kyle Van Noy recap their favorite moments from week 3 in the NFL, give their perspective on Antonio Pierce calling out his Raiders players and make their week 4 picks.
This is the weekend of college football matchups we've been all waiting for. On today's show Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde preview the two biggest games of Week 7: Oregon vs. Ohio State and Texas vs. Oklahoma. They discuss the storylines for all four teams, including potential high pressure situations for Ohio State coach Ryan Day and Oklahoma coach Brent Venables.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 6 PPR running back rankings.
After a heated Game 2 in Los Angeles, the NLDS is moving to San Diego, with an increased police presence and a message from the Padres urging fans to "stay classy."
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 6 half-PPR flex rankings.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 6 quarterback rankings.
The fantasy football experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their Week 6 kicker rankings.
Gregg Berhalter has a new gig with the Chicago Fire.
Saleh is out in New York.
As SEC and Big Ten leaders prepare to meet this week in Nashville for a historic summit of the industry’s two powers, there is an unreported undercurrent driving the discussion: Project Rudy.
Breaking down Orlando's biggest question, best- and worst-case scenarios, and fantasy outlook.
On the very first episode of The Kevin O'Connor Show, Kevin is joined by Tom Haberstroh to answer some crazy NBA questions before the start of the season.
No one in pinstripes shined Monday, as a Salvador Pérez homer and three singles delivered Kansas City a series-tying victory.
Dan Titus dives into fantasy hoops strategy, rankings, players to target and much more to help you dominate your drafts.
NIL and the transfer portal have ushered in a new era in college football, one where a perennial doormat like Vanderbilt can rough up mighty Alabama.
Prescott led the Cowboys on a game-winning drive, throwing the game-winning touchdown pass with 20 seconds left.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to give their instant reactions and takeaways from every game of the Week 5 Sunday NFL slate.
With the rivalry reaching a boiling point, the Padres scored early and often in their 10-2 victory to tie the series.
Memories of last year's playoff exit were fresh in everyone's mind until Harper's blast ignited his team's 7-6 victory to even the series.