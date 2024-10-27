Jalen Duren flies in for the alley-oop slam
Jalen Duren flies in for the alley-oop slam, 10/26/2024
Jalen Duren flies in for the alley-oop slam, 10/26/2024
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus reveals his top breakout picks at the center position for the season ahead.
Missouri's offense was wretched without QB Brady Cook.
The World Series continues with Game 2 on Saturday in Los Angeles.
It turns out audiences are very interested in a Yankees-Dodgers World Series featuring Aaron Judge and Shohei Ohtani.
Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel reached the second-most touchdown passes in NCAA history in the Ducks' win over Illinois.
The Dodgers' first baseman echoed Kirk Gibson, delivering his first home run of this postseason in epic fashion.
The Yankees seemed headed to a Game 1 victory before an extra 90 feet made all the difference.
Evan Phillips is out for the Dodgers, and Jon Berti is out for the Yankees, with Nestor Cortes back in the rotation for New York.
We may say this isn’t a game that’s about quarterback money, but when it’s over, take a walk through the fan base of whichever quarterback loses this game.
Kevin O'Connor and Tom Haberstroh react to the first few nights of the NBA season with a game of "Fact, Fiction or Fantasy."
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman share their biggest takeaways from the 2024 World Series media day and give their New York Yankees vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Game 1 predictions.
The Yankees captain is underperforming so far this postseason, but his contributions to New York's success go beyond the batter's box.
Don't expect to see Shohei Ohtani come out of the bullpen if the Dodgers are in a tight spot in the World Series.
The Cincinnati Reds and Pete Rose's family will hold a visitation for baseball's all-time hits leader at Great American Ball Park.
Midway through his second year, Deion Sanders has transformed Colorado from a 1-11 joke into a team in contention for the College Football Playoff.
In today's edition: The best division in football, the Intuit Dome is open for business, Vancouver advances in MLS Cup Playoffs, Kennesaw State stuns Liberty, when jury duty calls, and more.
In this week's edition, Charles McDonald hopes you recognize the level at which Lamar Jackson is playing, decides whether 3- and 4-win teams are actually good, and waves goodbye to the 2024 hopes of six others.
Allison's win in the 1971 race had never been officially recognized by NASCAR until Wednesday.
Not many QBs through the years were as inaccurate as Richardson has been this season.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri identifies five players worth trading for in your leagues ahead of Week 8.