Jalen Duren with a dunk vs the Cleveland Cavaliers

The Canadian Press

BRANTFORD, Ont. — The Ontario Hockey League's Hamilton Bulldogs officially have a new home. The team announced Tuesday that it will relocate to Brantford, Ont., and play at the Brantford Civic Centre beginning next season. The Bulldogs say in a release that the move was necessitated by impending renovations and the long-term closure of Hamilton's FirstOntario Centre. The arena is also home to the National Lacrosse League's Toronto Rock and the Canadian Elite Basketball League's Hamilton Honey Ba