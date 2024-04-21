Jalen Brunson with the hoop & harm
Jalen Brunson with the hoop & harm, 04/20/2024
Nike revealed its uniforms for Team USA at the Olympics and the girls are not here for it. In...
Caitlin Clark's net worth has increased by her salary from the WNBA and her endorsement deals which will only continue to grow.
Scott Halleran/Getty ImagesGolf Channel host and former professional golfer, Stephanie Sparks, died last Saturday at the age of 50. No information has been given about her cause of death, or where she died but Sparks most recently lived in Orlando, Florida.Originally from West Virginia, she began her career as a golfer, and was an All-American collegiate golfer at Duke University. Sparks won many tournaments over the course of her career, beginning with the 1992 North and South Women’s Amateur a
USA TODAY Sports makes its Stanley Cup picks, giving the Final matchup and prediction for playoff MVP. Who will win it all?
The top three finishers of the Beijing half marathon are stripped of their medals after an investigation into the controversial result.
Cortés' attempt didn't fool Andrés Giménez, who fouled off the pitch.
Mario Andretti said Friday he was deeply offended by the language Formula One Management used in denying his family and General Motors the opportunity to join the global motorsports series. The 1978 Formula 1 world champion posted on social media he was “devastated” when F1 rejected Andretti and General Motors in late January in their application to expand the current grid to accommodate a two-car American team. The F1 rejection came after a six-month review of Andretti's application and the reasoning for the denial was taken personally by both Mario and Michael Andretti, as well as GM, which plans to partner with Andretti in F1 under its Cadillac brand.
SYDNEY (AP) — The world's top anti-doping regulator says 23 Chinese swimmers were cleared to compete at the Tokyo Olympics despite testing positive for a banned heart medication because it agreed with Chinese authorities and ruled that their samples had been contaminated. The World Anti-Doping Agency said Saturday that the swimmers tested positive for the heart medication trimetazidine in the months leading up to the start of the Tokyo Olympics in 2021 but that Chinese authorities told the agenc
The Broncos are in need of a quarterback, but Sean Payton and Co. might need to make a bold move to secure their passer of the future.
Some WWE stars announced their departure during "Friday Night Smackdown" on April 19, including Jinder Mahal.
Evgeny Kuznetsov scored an early power-play goal for the Hurricanes, and Martin Necas iced it with a late empty-netter.
There's less than a week until the 2024 NFL mock draft and USA Today's draft experts predict chaos in Round 1. Here's what they think will happen.
The Chicago Bulls have reportedly offered DeMar DeRozan a contract worth around $40 million annually.
The Commanders had an unusual visit with multiple QB prospects.
Sebastian Steudtner is eyeing a world record after surfing one of the biggest waves ever measured in Nazare, Portugal.
Patrick Roy took over behind the Islanders’ bench in January and led them back into the playoffs. The fiery ex-goalie figures to inject some life into what was a pretty dull six-game series last time around.
Paige VanZant and Elle Brooke will throw down at Misfits Boxing 15, the promotion announces.
Stephanie Sparks, the Golf Channel personality who hosted The Big Break, has died. She was 50. According to her obituary, Sparks passed away Saturday, April 13. No cause of death was revealed. Sparks hosted three seasons of The Big Break between 2005 and 2006. The reality series aimed to award an aspiring golfer access into …
Former UFC champion Luke Rockhold called out Lyoto Machida after stopping Joe Schilling at Saturday's Karate Combat 45.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram scored 24 points, Jonas Valanciunas added 19 points and 12 rebounds, and the New Orleans Pelicans booked a spot in the NBA playoffs with a 105-98 victory over the Sacramento Kings in a play-in tournament elimination game on Friday night. The Pelicans won without leading-scorer Zion Williamson, who strained his left hamstring right as he reached the 40-point mark in a play-in loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night. Undaunted, New Orleans used a balanced