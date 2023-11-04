Jalen Brunson gets the And-1

Wrexham AFC was promoted to the English Football League in April
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to the Lakers beating the Clippers in a wild overtime thriller.
The NBA legend has two grandchildren: Gigi, 14, and Avery, 12
The Raiders let McDaniels go earlier this week.
Clint Malarchuk recalls surviving a freak hockey accident similar to the one that killed Adam Johnson: His throat was cut by a skate during a game. He's had PTSD.
The two-time major winner's name disappeared from the league's website, and TGL has confirmed the departure.
Triple world champion Max Verstappen will line up alongside Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc on the front row of the grid.
The wind is the course's main defense. Tiger emphasized shot-making and strategic decision-making.
Sam Gagner's NHL career is proving to be completely and utterly indestructible.
Princess Charlotte has the sweetest bond with her family members, Mia and Lena Tindall and you won't believe why. See details.
As the Calgary Flames once again struggle to keep the puck out of their net, the solution to their woes is already with the organization.
Fantasy football analyst Kate Magdziuk delivers her list of players to temper expectations for in Week 9.
PARIS (AP) — Jannik Sinner pulled out of the Paris Masters on Thursday in a rare scheduling protest, with the fatigued Italian criticizing organizers for failing to give him enough time to rest following an early morning finish in his previous match. “I am sorry to announce that I am withdrawing from today’s match in Bercy,” the fourth-seeded Italian wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, to explain his decision which saw third-round opponent Alex de Minaur get a walkover into the quarterfinals.
A little help from heavy rain at Interlagos made it easier for Formula One champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull to start this weekend's Brazilian Grand Prix in pole position. Verstappen clocked 1 minute, 10.727 seconds in qualifying, which was cut short due to rain. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc will start in second position, with a lap 0.294 seconds behind Verstappen's.
If the Dodgers ever want to be the same force in October as they are in the regular season, they have to land Shohei Ohtani, the clutch superstar they desperately need.
Just five games into their campaign, it has already been a tale of two seasons for the Raptors.
The Steelers won but one of their receivers apparently wasn't happy.
The world’s leading players are becoming increasingly militant over late-night scheduling, with French Open finalist Casper Ruud describing a 2:37am finish at the Paris Masters “a joke”.
A complicated TV contract took the Rangers off most screens and away from fans for most of what turned into a jubilant championship season. | Opinion
Tim Leiweke promises to bring back a hockey team to Hamilton in a couple of years to a revamped FirstOntario Centre, just not an NHL franchise. The former Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment CEO and president, now CEO of Oak View Group, visited Hamilton on Thursday to update the privately funded $300-million renovation plan for the 38-year-old sports arena. Leiweke's OVG oversaw the recent $700-million renovation of Seattle's Climate Pledge Arena, home of the NHL's Kraken and the $1-billion UBS