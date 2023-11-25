Jalen Brunson dials from long distance

Tony Romo needed to be reminded there was a football game going on after Dolly Parton's halftime performance.
A blow that seemed to be inadvertent against an official led to an ejection.
A B.C.-born basketball player at the University of California Berkeley went into the stands Monday to confront a fan who allegedly called him a terrorist.Following Cal's loss to UTEP on Monday in the SoCal Challenge held in San Juan Capistrano, Calif., head coach Mark Madsen said in a statement that Fardaws Aimaq "was allegedly subjected to abhorrent and offensive comments from a fan — including being called a terrorist." "I am disturbed that Fardaws was allegedly on the receiving end of such la
Harald Hasselbach, who won a Grey Cup and two Super Bowls over his professional football career, has died, the Calgary Stampeders said Thursday. He was 56. The family of the Dutch-born, Canadian-raised defensive lineman said Hasselbach had cancer, the Stampeders said in a release. Hasselbach, who attended South Delta Secondary School in Tsawwassen, B.C., and the University of Washington, was a fifth-round draft pick by the Stampeders in 1989. He played 50 games for Calgary from 1990-'93, helping
Though the move came with plenty of scrutiny and risk, the early returns of handing the keys to the franchise to Scottie Barnes have been promising.
Wild goaltender Marc-Andre Fleury will rock an Indigenous-themed mask after all in honor his wife on Native American Heritage Night.
Nylander's value has jumped significantly since the Leafs opened their season less than two months ago. Here's what his next deal might look like now.
Mahan mused that he could be the start of a trend of players enjoying shorter careers.
Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay attacked a Black, female ESPN reporter after she criticized his "rich, white billionaire" privilege.
McDavid has been good, perhaps even great, for the Oilers this year. Unfortunately for an Edmonton team in a deep hole, that's not enough.
Purdy wasn’t perfect or as clean as in the 49ers’ prior game. But his impact was greater than his box score suggests. And Purdy’s under-the-radar contributions can change the 49ers’ calculus against the Eagles.
Mercedes star Hamilton has accused his rival team’s principal Horner of “stirring” the pot.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals some intriguing findings for Week 12.
SUNRISE, Fla. — Winnipeg Jets head coach Rick Bowness has returned to the team and will be behind the bench for Friday's road game against the Florida Panthers. Bowness took a leave of absence a month ago after his wife had a seizure. Associate coach Scott Arniel served as interim head coach while Bowness was away. A Jets spokesman confirmed via email on Friday that Bowness had returned to the club. The team also posted video clips on social media of Bowness at the morning skate and shaking hand
The Boston Bruins have played less than 20 games, but they are already clear favorites in the Atlantic Division.
Justin Herbert rarely shows emotion on the field and never before negatively. In frustration against the Packers, the Chargers quarterback let loose.
The Raptors are once again struggling to find their footing on a night to night basis.
The Ohio State-Michigan matchup will have massive implications for the Big Ten and for the hierarchy of the College Football Playoff.
Ballots for PGA Tour awards for the year won’t be mailed out to players until December, but why wait?
SEATTLE (AP) — Facing a tough division opponent on a short week, the Seattle Seahawks couldn’t afford to be sloppy, ineffective or get off to a slow start. That's exactly what happened for the first 30 minutes of Thursday night’s 31-13 loss to San Francisco that once again showed the gulf that remains between the 49ers and the rest of the NFC West. “The first half of this game, we couldn’t get out of our own way enough,” Seahawks coach Pete Carroll said. It was a humbling defeat that left Seattl