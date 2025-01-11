Jalen Brunson with the 2 Pt

Milroe had 75 total touchdowns over the last two seasons as Alabama's No. 1 QB.
New York's new big man has helped power one of the best offenses in the NBA.
Saban won seven college football national championships, six of them during a legendary run at Alabama.
Madrid, Spain, and Berlin will also host NFL regular-season games in 2025.
Beck had entered the 2025 NFL Draft before heading into the transfer portal.
Watson tore his Achilles for the first time on Oct. 20 against the Bengals.
Hurts has not played since suffering a concussion on Dec. 22 against the Commanders.
Christian and Alexis bring on USMNT legend Tony Meola and Apple TV Keith Costigan to chat the state of MLS ahead of the 2025 season. Then, Christian and Alexis have 19 season MLS veteran Dax McCarty join the show to look back at a decorated career that includes beating Messi. Later, Christian and Alexis eact to news in Europe including West Ham sacking head coach Julen Lopetegui as well as Tottenham and Newcastle taking the lead in their Carabao Cup semifinal ties.
The Pistons are making noise in the East again, with their star point guard leading the way.
Beck previously declared for the 2025 NFL Draft, but will play one more college season.
Aryna Sabalenka and Jannik Sinner will try to defend their 2024 titles, but Coco Gauff and Novak Djokovic loom large.
Fantasy football analyst Andy Behrens delivers his final thoughts about the running back position in 2025.
The Ducks were the only undefeated team at the top level of college football before losing to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl.
With 118 ballots publicly available, here's where the voting stands.
Two NBA coaches have been affected by the wildfires in Southern California.
There's no news on Jalen Hurts.
Lux adds an above-average lefty bat to a Cincinnati lineup that needed a boost and clears some room in the Los Angeles infield.
Feel overwhelmed by the sheer number of NFL interview news? Let Yahoo Sports help.
In this episode of Football 301, Nate Tice, Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald bring you their picks for end-of-season awards. From MVP to the best assistant coach, the trio debates the key players and coaches that defined the NFL season.
We'll find out the first national title game participant on Thursday night.