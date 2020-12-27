Jalen Brunson with a 2-pointer vs the LA Clippers
Jalen Brunson (Dallas Mavericks) with a 2-pointer vs the LA Clippers, 12/27/2020
The Chiefs are the NFL's best team. It doesn't mean they are unbeatable.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City clinched the top seed in the AFC and the only playoff bye when Patrick Mahomes threw a 25-yard touchdown pass to Demarcus Robinson with just under two minutes for a 17-14 win over Atlanta on Sunday.The Chiefs had to watch as Pro Bowl kicker Younghoe Koo missed a tying field-goal attempt with 9 seconds left to escape.The Chiefs (14-1) won their NFL-record seventh straight one-possession game and matched a franchise record with their 10th straight win. They took any seeding drama out of games involving Pittsburgh and Buffalo and will have that coveted first-round AFC bye when the post-season begins in two weeks.The Falcons (4-11) took the lead when Matt Ryan hit Laquon Treadwell for a 5-yard touchdown with 4:33 to go. But Mahomes kept finding Travis Kelce — who had a record-setting game of his own — to set up the TD pass to Robinson. And when the Falcons marched the other way in the closing seconds, Kansas City’s defence forced Koo’s 39-yard kick.Instead of heading to overtime, the Falcons headed home with their seventh loss by six points or less this season.Mahomes finished with 278 yards passing and two touchdowns along with an interception. Kelce had seven catches for 98 yards and a score, giving him 1,426 yards for the season, breaking George Kittle’s record for an NFL tight end.STEELERS 28, COLTS 24PITTSBURGH (AP) — Ben Roethlisberger overcame a month-long malaise to throw for 342 yards and three second-half touchdowns as the Steelers locked up the division title.Listless and lifeless for weeks thanks to a three-game losing streak that followed an 11-0 start, Pittsburgh (12-3) somehow got it together over the final 25 minutes against the Colts (10-5). Indianapolis missed a chance to inch closer to a playoff berth when it let a 17-point third-quarter lead slip away.Roethlisberger, who looked uneven at best and ineffective at worst during Pittsburgh’s recent slide, snapped out of it. He ditched the dink-and-dunk approach that had worked during the early portion of the season but became far too predictable during a December swoon.The 38-year-old quarterback kick-started the comeback with a 39-yard strike to Diontae Johnson and brought the Steelers within a touchdown on a 5-yard pass to Eric Ebron. He gave Pittsburgh its first second-half lead since Dec. 7 when he audibled into a play that ended with Roethlisberger threading the ball between two Colts to JuJu Smith-Schuster from 25 yards with 7:38 to play.Indianapolis, so dominant during a first half in which it outgained the Steelers 206-28, had two chances to reclaim the lead in the fourth quarter. The first drive ended with Philip Rivers throwing an interception deep in Pittsburgh territory. The second ended with Rivers’ heave to Zach Pascal sailing high on fourth down.RAVENS 27, GIANTS 13BALTIMORE (AP) — Lamar Jackson directed four scoring drives during the decisive first half. Baltimore’s fourth straight victory, combined with Pittsburgh’s win over Indianapolis, lifted the Ravens past the Colts in the AFC wild-card hunt. With a victory in Cincinnati next week, the Ravens (10-5) will earn a playoff berth for the third year in a row.The Giants (5-10) lost their third straight and were left with only a miniscule chance of making the post-season.Jackson guided the Ravens to touchdowns on their first two possessions, then took them into field-goal position on his next two drives for a 20-3 halftime lead.That was more than enough to defeat a struggling Giants team that totalled only 13 points in its previous two games and has scored just two touchdowns over the past three weeks.Daniel Jones started at quarterback for New York after missing two of the past three games with hamstring and ankle injuries. His passing numbers — 24 for 41 for 252 yards — were reflective of the heavy pressure he received from Baltimore’s relentless rush.The Ravens had six sacks, and Jones was flushed out of the pocket on several other occasions.JETS 23, BROWNS 16EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — After this loss, the Browns will need to beat the archrival Steelers next Sunday if they’re going to end the NFL’s longest playoff drought.On fourth-and-1 with 1:18 remaining and the short-handed Browns (10-5) driving for the potential tying score, Mayfield tried to push forward for a first down. He lost the ball when Tarell Basham smacked into him. Kareem Hunt recovered, but by rule, Mayfield was the only one who could advance the ball — and the quarterback was short of the first down.The Jets (2-13) sealed their second straight victory after an 0-13 start, losing all chance for the top overall draft pick.It was a rough week for the Browns, who haven’t been in the post-season since 2002 and entered without seven players including Jarvis Landry and three other wide receivers, and rookie left tackle Jedrick Wills. Cleveland had to call up several players from the practice squad and coach Kevin Stefanski ran a walk-through in a parking lot near the team’s hotel to get some of the new players up to speed on the game plan.Despite being short-handed, the Browns nearly erased a 20-3 deficit. But the Jets were able to hang on.Jamison Crowder caught a touchdown pass and threw one to Braxton Berrios on a razzle-dazzle play, and Sam Darnold threw a touchdown pass to Chris Herndon.BEARS 41, JAGUARS 17JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jaguars took care of business, losing their 14th consecutive game and then getting some help to secure the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL draft.Hello, Trevor Lawrence!Mitchell Trubisky accounted for three scores, including two touchdown passes to Jimmy Graham, and the Bears kept control of their post-season path. Chicago can make the NFC playoffs for the second time in three years by beating Green Bay next week at home — despite having gone through a six-game losing streak in 2020.The Jaguars (1-14), who set a franchise record for consecutive losses, locked up the top pick for the first time in franchise history when the New York Jets beat Cleveland 23-16 a few minutes later.That means the same day Jacksonville reached its worst skid in franchise history could end up being a potential game changer for the small-market team that’s spent the better part of the last two decades searching for a franchise quarterback.The only thing standing between Jacksonville and Lawrence is the Clemson star formally turning pro, a decision that’s expected after the Tigers end their season in the College Football Playoff.Chicago scored 28 unanswered points to start the second half, getting so far in front that Nick Foles got to close out the game against his former team.BENGALS 37, TEXANS 31HOUSTON (AP) — Samaje Perine ran for two touchdowns, including a 3-yard score late, to give the Bengals their first road win in more than two years.The Texans (4-11) were driving after Perine’s second score when Deshaun Watson was sacked by Sam Hubbard, who forced a fumble that Margus Hunt recovered. The Bengals added a field goal to seal the victory.It’s the first road win for second-year coach Zac Taylor and the first time the Bengals (4-10-1) won away from Cincinnati since a 37-36 victory at Atlanta on Sept. 30, 2018. The Bengals have won two games in a row for the first time this season after upsetting the Steelers 27-17 on Monday night.The Texans led 31-27 after Darren Fells carried two defenders into the end zone at the end of a 22-yard reception with about six minutes to go. Perine, who had a season-high 95 yards rushing, gave Cincinnati the lead when he bulled into the end zone for the go-ahead score with less than two minutes to go.Brandon Allen returned after missing last week’s game with a knee injury and threw for a career-high 371 yards with two touchdowns for the Bengals.___More AP NFL: https://apneThe Associated Press
EDMONTON — Finland defeated Switzerland 4-1 in preliminary round play Sunday afternoon at the world junior hockey championship. Switzerland's Attilio Biasca opened the scoring at 3:44. Anton Lundell pulled Finland even less than a minute later at 4:20. Juuso Parssinen gave Finland the lead at 4:53 of the second period. Aku Raty scored an insurance goal at 10:41 of the third and Kasper Simontaival added another at 16:49. Finland outshot Switzerland 43-14. Finland opened the tournament Christmas Day with a 5-3 win over Germany. Switzerland dropped a 1-0 decision to Slovakia in its first game. Host Canada was scheduled to play Slovakia later Sunday at Rogers Place. The Czech Republic was to meet Russia in the late game. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 27, 2020. The Canadian Press
ATLANTA — Phil Niekro threw a pitch that baffled hitters and catchers. Heck, he didn’t even know where it was going most of the time. But the knuckleball carried Niekro to more than 300 wins, earned him a spot in the Baseball Hall of Fame and left him with a nickname that stuck for the rest of his life. Knucksie. The longtime stalwart of the Atlanta Braves rotation died after a long fight with cancer, the team announced Sunday. He was 81. The Braves said Niekro died Saturday night in his sleep. He lived in the Atlanta suburb of Flowery Branch, where a main thoroughfare bears his name. He was the seventh Hall of Famer to die this year, the most sitting members to die in a calendar year. Lou Brock, Whitey Ford, Bob Gibson, Al Kaline, Joe Morgan and Tom Seaver also died. Niekro won 318 games over his 24-year career, which ended in 1987 at age 48 after he made one final start with the Braves. The right-hander was a five-time All-Star who had three 20-win seasons with Atlanta. Dale Murphy, who won two straight NL MVP awards as a teammate of Niekro's, was among those who mourned his death. “Knucksie was one of a kind,” Murphy wrote on Twitter. “Friend, teammate, father and husband. Our hearts go out to Nancy Niekro, the kids and grandkids. So thankful for our memories and time together. We’ll miss you, Knucksie.” Niekro also pitched for the New York Yankees, Cleveland Indians and Toronto Blue Jays late in his career. Incredibly, he had 121 wins after his 40th birthday. “We are heartbroken on the passing of our treasured friend,” the Braves said in a statement. “Knucksie was woven into the Braves fabric, first in Milwaukee and then in Atlanta. Phil baffled batters on the field and later was always the first to join in our community activities. It was during those community and fan activities where he would communicate with fans as if they were long lost friends.” A statue of Niekro delivering his trademark pitch is located outside of Truist Park, the Braves' stadium. Niekro joined Lou Brock, Whitey Ford, Bob Gibson, Al Kaline, Joe Morgan and Tom Seaver as Hall of Famers who died in 2020 — the most ever to pass away in a calendar year, according to spokesman Jon Shestakofsky. “These names, and these men, will be remembered forever in Cooperstown,” he said. Niekro was remembered by the Hall as “master of the knuckleball and a great mentor, leader and friend.” Niekro didn't make it to the big leagues until 1964, when he pitched 10 games in relief for the then-Milwaukee Braves. He made only one start over his first three years in the big leagues but finally blossomed as a starter in 1967 — the Braves' second year in Atlanta — when he went 11-9 and led the National League with a 1.87 ERA. With a fluttering knuckleball that required catchers to wear an oversized mitt, Niekro went 23-13 as the Braves won the first NL West title in 1969. He was runner-up to Seaver for the Cy Young Award, the closest he ever came to capturing pitching's premier prize though he finished in the top six of the balloting four other times. Niekro also had 20-win seasons in 1974 and 1979, despite pitching for a team that fell on hard times after its appearance in the inaugural NL Championship Series, where the Braves were swept in three games by New York's Amazin' Mets. Niekro also led the league in losses for four straight seasons, losing 20 games in both 1977 and '79. He finished with a career record of 318-274 and a 3.35 ERA. Niekro was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1997. His younger brother, Joe, also had a long baseball career with an arsenal that included the knuckleball. He won 221 games over 22 years in the big leagues, making the Niekros baseball's winningest set of siblings, with a total of 539 victories, just ahead of Gaylord and Jim Perry. Joe Niekro died in 2006 at age 61. Phil Niekro pitched a no-hitter in 1973 but his most memorable game with the Braves came in 1982, when the team started the season with 13 consecutive wins and improbably won the NL West title by a single game to send Niekro to the playoffs for only the second time in his career. On the final weekend of the season, the 43-year-old Niekro pitched a three-hit shutout and hit a two-run, eighth-inning homer that led Atlanta to a crucial 4-0 victory over the San Diego Padres. Niekro finished 17-4 with a 3.61 ERA in 35 starts, but he didn’t get a decision in his only start of the NL Championship Series against the St. Louis Cardinals as the Braves were again swept in three straight games. He never made it to the World Series. Niekro picked up his 300th win in 1985 while pitching for the Yankees. He reached the milestone by shutting out the Blue Jays 8-0. Philip Henry Niekro was born in Blaine, Ohio, and learned the knuckleball from his father, who played for a coal-mining team in eastern Ohio. “He was a very good pitcher,” Niekro told ESPN in an interview after his playing days were over. “He hurt his arm one spring, didn’t warm up good enough, couldn’t throw a fastball anymore. Another coal miner taught him how to throw the knuckleball.” The elder Niekro passed it on to his son. “He threw it to me one day.” Phil Niekro recalled. “I asked him what it was. He showed me how to hold it. Didn’t know what it was, didn’t know anything about it except that I liked it. “I never knew how to throw a fastball, never learned how to throw a curveball, a slider, split-finger, whatever they’re throwing nowadays. I was a one-pitch pitcher.” After going 11-10 with a 3.97 ERA in 1983, Niekro had an acrimonious split from the Braves, who wanted to focus on their younger pitchers. But Niekro was far from done. He won 16 games each of the next two seasons with the Yankees and even made the All-Star Game for the final time. He picked up 11 more wins with Cleveland in 1986 before his knuckler finally ran out of steam. Niekro started 1987 with the Indians, was traded to Toronto in August and was let go by the Blue Jays after getting roughed up in three starts. He decided to retire but only after returning to Atlanta to make his final start in a Braves uniform. Niekro lasted just three-plus innings, giving up six hits, six walks and five runs before he left the mound for the final time to a raucous ovation from the crowd at Atlanta-Fulton County Stadium. While the knuckler was his trademark, Niekro was an all-around athlete. He won five Gold Glove awards and was a decent hitter for a pitcher, wracking up seven homers and 109 RBIs. Niekro remained active in the Braves organization after his retirement, taking part in alumni activities and often serving as a special instructor at spring training. He also managed the Colorado Silver Bullets, a barnstorming women's baseball team sponsored by Coors. Niekro is survived by his wife, Nancy, sons Philip, John and Michael, and two grandchildren, Chase and Emma. Longevity was the hallmark of Niekro's career, which was spent largely in obscurity pitching for Braves teams that rarely managed a winning season. The knuckleball put little stress on his right arm, so he made at least 30 starts every season from 1968-86 — excluding the strike-shortened 1981 campaign — and finished with 245 complete games in his career. He was even able to make infrequent relief appearances, earning 29 saves. In 1979, at age 40, Niekro made a career-high 44 starts, completing 23 of them. He went 21-20 with a 3.39 ERA for a dismal Braves team that finished 66-94. He remains the last pitcher to both win and lose 20 games in a season. In this era where teams value velocity above all other traits, the knuckleball has essentially become extinct. “There’s nobody around who can teach how to throw a knuckleball,” Niekro said in the ESPN interview. "There’s very few pitching coaches that I worked with that actually came out on the mound and told me what I was doing wrong with the knuckleball. Because they just didn’t know. “I was on my own.” ___ Follow Paul Newberry on Twitter at https://twitter.com/pnewberry1963 His work can be found at https://apnews.com/search/paulnewberry ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Paul Newberry, The Associated Press
LOS ANGELES — Luka Doncic scored 24 points and the Dallas Mavericks led by a NBA-record 50 points at halftime in a 124-73 rout of the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday to earn their first win of the season.Josh Richardson added 21 points and Tim Hardaway Jr. had 18 points for the Mavs, who kept up their dominance in the second half, too.The Clippers trailed 77-27 at halftime, with their 50-point deficit being the largest at the break in the shot-clock era, which began in 1954-55.Paul George led the Kawhi Leonard-less Clippers with 15 points before sitting out the second half. Serge Ibaka added 13 points and nine rebounds over three quarters of the team's first loss. The Clippers began with victories over the defending NBA champion Lakers and Denver.Los Angeles got outrebounded 32-16, had just three assists, and missed 18 of 19 3-pointers in the first half. George was the only Clipper in double figures with 13 after missing all six of his 3-point attempts.Doncic had 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists in the first half. He scored as many points (13) as the Clippers in the first quarter. The Mavs scored nearly every time down the court while forcing the Clippers into 9 of 37 field-goal shooting.The Clippers opened the third quarter on a 10-0 run — their biggest spurt of the game — to get within 40 points. The Mavs connected on four consecutive 3-pointers — three by Hardaway Jr. — to restore their lead to 50. They were ahead 104-57 going into the fourth.Doncic just missed a triple-double, finishing with nine rebounds and eight assists. He has scored 83 points in his first three games of the season.The fourth quarter belonged to the teams' reserves, although the Clippers kept Luke Kennard, who started in place of Leonard, in the rotation for a bit. The Mavs' bench was on its feet and whipping towels in the air to celebrate Josh Green's one-handed fastbreak dunk that extended their lead to 53 points.Former Clipper Boban Marjanovic polished off a 12-0 with a jumper that pushed the Mavs' lead to 120-63, their largest of the game.The Mavs shot 49% from the field, made 14 3-pointers and outrebounded the Clippers 54-36 in the game. Los Angeles had 13 assists after notching 32 against Denver on Christmas. The Clippers shot 26 of 76 from the floor and made just 4 of 33 3-pointers.Leonard sat out after needing eight stitches in his mouth after accidentally getting elbowed by the 7-foot Ibaka going for a rebound in Friday’s win at Denver. He watched the debacle from the bench.TIP-INSMavericks: They won for the first time in three road games to start the season. Eleven of their first 16 games are being played away from home. ... Owner Mark Cuban walked to the opposite baseline to bump arms with his Clippers counterpart Steve Ballmer before the game. They each had a lone chair next to the baskets at either end. Cuban acted as a ball boy when the team came onto the floor for pre-game warmups, tossing balls to players and clapping his hands.Clippers: After having 32 assists against Denver on Christmas night, they had just 13. ... F Marcus Morris Sr. (knee soreness) missed his third straight game. They swept the Mavs last season, winning all three meetings as the visiting team, including a first-round playoff victory.UP NEXTMavericks: Host Charlotte on Wednesday.Clippers: Host Minnesota on Tuesday in the second of three straight home games.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsBeth Harris, The Associated Press
Roger Federer is withdrawing from the Australian Open while he continues preparing to return to action after two operations on his right knee, his agent told The Associated Press on Sunday. Tony Godsick — Federer’s long-time representative and CEO of their management company, TEAM8 — said he is working on putting together a 2021 tennis calendar for the 20-time Grand Slam champion, who plans to get back on tour soon after the year’s first major tennis tournament. “Roger has decided not to play the 2021 Australian Open. He has made strong progress in the last couple of months with his knee and his fitness. However, after consultation with his team, he decided that the best decision for him in the long run is to return to competitive tennis after the Australian Open,” Godsick said in a statement released to the AP. “I will start discussions this coming week for tournaments that begin in late February and then start to build a schedule for the rest of the year,” Godsick said. The start of the Australian Open's main draw was delayed by three weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic and is now scheduled to begin on Feb. 8 at Melbourne Park. The 39-year-old Federer is currently training in his usual off-season home of Dubai, United Arab Emirates. He hasn’t played a tournament match since late January at the 2020 Australian Open, where he was clearly injured while losing in straight sets to eventual champion Novak Djokovic in the semifinals. Just weeks later, Federer announced he had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee. He later had a second procedure. ___ Follow Howard Fendrich on Twitter at https://twitter.com/HowardFendrich ___ More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Howard Fendrich, The Associated Press
