Jalen Brunson with a 2-pointer vs the Brooklyn Nets

Jalen Brunson (New York Knicks) with a 2-pointer vs the Brooklyn Nets, 11/17/2024
There’s no championship hangover in Boston.
Don't hold your breath waiting for Harden to move into first place.
Yes, the game-winning field goal attempt was blocked. That shouldn't distract Chicago from encouraging signs in its first game post-Shane Waldron.
Sunday Night Football is all about jockeying in the AFC standings in Week 11.
A group of tight ends who are only started in the most dire of circumstances showed out in Week 11. Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts breaks down their performances.
The Seahawks snapped a six-game losing skid against the 49ers on Sunday afternoon.
Sitting the past couple weeks might seems to have helped Richardson, who threw and ran the ball well on Sunday and is already back looking like the Colts' QB of the future.
The Chiefs were the NFL's last undefeated team.
Scott Pianowski breaks down Week 11's top fantasy developments, including a huge bounce-back performance for Anthony Richardson.
The Bulldogs are right back in the SEC title and playoff race with a statement win over the Vols.
Caleb Williams and the Bears' offense came alive, but a late special teams error prevented them from snapping the losing streak against their bitter rival.
The 98-yard touchdown pass was the longest offensive play in the NFL season, but it wasn't the longest play in Titans history.
The Cougars' undefeated season ended on Saturday night.
Athletic director Arthur Johnson said "Our expectation is to compete for American Athletic Conference titles." The Owls were 9-25 in 34 games under Drayton.
Hunter is -500 to win the award with two weeks to go in the regular season.
Tatum had two chances at a game-winning shot and didn't miss the second one.
The Cougars failed to score a second-half touchdown.
Hunter scored a rushing TD, grabbed an interception and made a highlight-reel catch.
Colorado's biggest fan received a heartwarming gesture from the crowd at Folsom Field during the Buffaloes' win over Utah.
Klubnik dashed to the end zone with 1:16 to go.