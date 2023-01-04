Jakub Vrana clears waivers, will stay with Red Wings

The Canadian Press

CHICAGO (AP) — When Tucker Barnhart was looking at his options for next season, he liked the idea of playing his home games at Wrigley Field. The Indiana native heard good things about the Chicago Cubs from Wade Miley, one of his former teammates. When the Cubs started talking about the importance of run prevention, that really captured Barnhart's attention. “For me, hearing how highly they value that was a big, big key in making my antennas go up as a place that I wanted to play,” Barnhart said