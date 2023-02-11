Jakob Poeltl solidifies a crucial position in the Raptors' defence

Many have been critical of the Raptors' lack of roster change at the trade deadline. While most of the criticism is fair, Toronto finally has the legitimate starting centre they've been missing for years. Full episode can be found on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast.

AMIT MANN: Money, money, money, money, money. Yeah, so Jakob Poeltl.

Another thing to keep in mind too is that, this void that's been there for a few seasons, at least you have that solved now. You know. Like whatever happens with OG, Fred, Gary, that's that. But for OG, he's probably a little bit more irreplaceable because of his skill set, defensive player of the year capabilities.

But you can find other players that can do similar things. But rim protection is really hard to find. There's only some players that can do it, and not all of them are as mobile as Jakob Poeltl. So I want to look at his defense. I think a great example to use is how good the Raptors were when Christian Koloko was on the court, right.

He isn't there necessarily as an offensive player, finishing around the rim and stuff like that, but 11.5 points per 100 possessions better with Koloko on the court.

Why? Rim protection, right. And he's not even there yet, necessarily. But that's what he was offering and that's how much he helped the Raptors.

Now you add in Jakob Poeltl, someone who's more experienced at this thing, and also is a great offensive player, which we're going to get to in a second, you got something here.

JEVHON SHEPHERD: On that-- and I think I mentioned it or touched on it earlier, at the simplest, the most basic form, Jakob is 7"1. There is so much real estate that he covers. When guys penetrate past that first line of defense, and remember it's a physical game, and Jakob rotates over, you now have to automatically think; before he even blocks a shot, you've already, as an offense, have to start thinking about how do I be reactive, how do I be instinctive, how do I get to a counter to get over or around him.

Or, what is the next play. What's the next pass. Those split seconds are where you're now-- you know, somebody gets a tip on the ball, or somebody gets a deflection because your a second delayed and that backside is in position of rotation, right. He helps as well because, again, clogging up that space and you're now making the offense think a split second or two.

Guys on the backside that rotate, they have more time. They can get into position, right. So I think there's so much that he anchors your defense with. And he also understands, at this point, you know. He's been in the league some time, understands the angles, understands how to avoid picking up fouls, which we've seen Christian Koloko will do that oftentimes. Just sometimes, he's a pogo stick, he's jumping at everything.

AMIT MANN: Sure.

JEVHON SHEPHERD: Just not understanding that his opponent, the other players in this league, they're tendencies, and so forth. You have a guy that understands that. And then the transition side, defensive transition is, it starts when you have this big here that you can send him to the rim, right.

And you have four guys, now that they're getting back, and creating a wall. And that's probably been [INAUDIBLE] this point of the Raptors defense. I think they're at the bottom of league, maybe 27th in opponent fast break points.

AMIT MANN: Yeah.

JEVHON SHEPHERD: You're not getting those up anymore, right. These guys can get back and now you're getting to really see the importance of their length. Because they get back now, that free throw line, they're matched up, they're pointing, they're using their length. You're stopping that initial attack, right.

So from the defensive side, I think he brings so much.

But again, I'm not expecting him to be a lockdown defender. I'm expecting him to be a good team defender.

AMIT MANN: Yeah.

JEVHON SHEPHERD: When he played a couple of nights ago, Pascal went at him. And as a friendly reminder, they probably knew, [INAUDIBLE].

And Scottie was going at him when they got those switches. So they're still going be--

You have to caution that as well. Teams are still going to try to pick him out on the perimeter. But if you can keep him under that rim as much as possible, keep him around that, not around those areas, and the perimeter can do their job, everybody trust each other, then you're working with something.

AMIT MANN: And everything starts to sing when you have.