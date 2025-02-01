Jakob Poeltl skies for the big oop

The Athletic's Dane Brugler joins Nate Tice to discuss which prospects stood out at the 2025 Senior Bowl.
Manning has started just two games in his college career so far.
As we get closer to the Super Bowl, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon shares what he's learned through the playoffs.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don reveals five unheralded pitchers he's high on this draft season.
One high-ranking executive said he'd want to build an offense that best caters to long-term QB success rather than run a Rodgers-tailored offense in Year 1 then require a recalibration of expectations for a makeover in Year 2.
The league is as rich with talent as it has ever been. Someone was bound to get snubbed. But one stands out above the rest.
The NBA's leaders in assists, rebounds and East fan votes missed out on All-Star spots.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss the comments made by Yankees owner Hal Steinbrenner about Dodgers' spending this offseason, Junior Caminero’s incredible performance in Game 7 of the LIDOM championship and recap the latest transactions from around the league.
Fantasy managers often forget the postseason is a thing and how it could impact major teams heading into the next season, so we want to share our 10 biggest postseason lessons we can take into next year’s fantasy season. Dalton Del Don joins Matt Harmon to identify the 10 biggest lessons and fire up the 'Panic Meter' for the Lions and Buccaneers after they lost to their OCs to head coaching gigs. Harmon also shares some exciting news for the pod ahead of Super Bowl week in New Orleans.
Manning is now Texas' clear No. 1 QB after Quinn Ewers' departure to the NFL.
A player's full season fantasy baseball line sometimes doesn't tell the full story — a hot finish could be just as important.
This will be Torbert's second career Super Bowl.
John Calipari will make his first visit to Rupp Arena on Saturday since leaving Kentucky for Arkansas. His longtime coaching rival wants Big Blue Nation to treat Calipari with respect.
It's tough for the Yankees when the big, bad Dodgers are outspending them.
Sanders isn't fazed by the pressure of becoming an NFL quarterback, and having his famous father alongside him throughout his football journey is a big reason why.
Xavier Worthy is among the players who have greatly enhanced their 2025 fantasy stock during this season's playoffs.
Which team made the best hire at head coach this offseason?
On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI's Pat Forde react to the news of Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles leaving for the same position at Penn State. They discuss the implications for James Franklin and what to expect from the Nittany Lions in 2025.
The Giants let Barkley go to an NFC East rival, with whom he rushed for 2,000 yards and is playing in the Super Bowl.
Check out our fantasy baseball draft rankings for the outfielder position.