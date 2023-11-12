Jakob Poeltl sets up the nice finish

WINNIPEG — A Winnipeg hockey coach is facing a slew of charges after police allege she sexually assaulted and exploited a player. The alleged offences happened over a two-year period when the female coach was in her 20s and the female complainant was in her teens, police said Friday. Investigators allege the assaults began while the complainant was being coached by the woman and they continued after the girl stopped playing hockey. "This wasn't just limited to a rink scenario. This was a relatio
You won't catch Auston Matthews riding the subway to Leafs games with teammate William Nylander.
The University of Michigan football coach was previously accused of sign-stealing
SEVILLE, Spain — Led by the inspired play of Leylah Fernandez, Canada has reached the final of the Billie Jean King Cup for the first time. Fernadez and Gabriela Dabrowski upset Czechia's Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova in a second-set tiebreaker 7-5, 7-6 (3) on Saturday as Canada advanced with a 2-1 overall victory in the semifinal of the women's international team tennis tournament. Fernandez gave Canada hope with a singles win against Marketa Vondrousova, 6-2, 2-6, 6-3, earlier in t
Could the heavy workload Manoah put up early in his MLB career have contributed to his nightmare 2023 season?
The reports of Zadorov's trade request broke right after his Flames fell to the Leafs in Toronto — where Calgary's former GM currently resides.
TORONTO — Marc-Antoine Dequoy and Kabion Ento returned interceptions for touchdowns as the Montreal Alouettes stunned the Toronto Argonauts 38-17 in the CFL East Division final Saturday. Montreal's stellar defence forced nine turnovers — resulting in 21 points. That included four interceptions of Toronto's Chad Kelly, who was making his first career playoff start and was also stopped twice in short-yardage situations and lost a fumble. Toronto turned the ball over on downs four times. Kelly, the
This year's MLB free-agent class is weak, so it's more likely the Blue Jays opt for multiple mid-level or bargain signings.
Nobody in NFL history has come close to recovering from a torn Achilles as fast as Rodgers would need to. Why are we even entertaining the notion this could happen?
SEATTLE — Edmonton Oilers head coach Jay Woodcroft says his team doesn't like looking at the standings right now, but they're taking it one game at a time in the search to end their losing streak. The Oilers (2-9-1) have lost four straight, including a 3-2 decision to the San Jose Sharks who sit bottom of the Pacific Division. Woodcroft spoke to media after practicing in Seattle ahead of their Saturday evening game against the Kraken. "There were some good parts of the game and certainly some ar
Utah Jazz owner Ryan Smith took a subtle jab at Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan with the in-arena WiFi name.
How will the Blue Jays' offseason unfold? We'll keep you up to date all winter with the latest signings, trades and rumours.
Players are getting fined at an astonishing rate this season.
The Toronto Argonauts are expecting a record-breaking attendance Saturday since moving to the BMO Field, as they are set to face off against the Montreal Alouettes in the East Division Final. Argonauts general manager Michael (Pinball) Clemons says more than 25,000 tickets have already been sold."It's scaling towards a potential sellout, which would be the first in this facility in BMO field," Clemons told CBC Toronto ahead of the game.Toronto will host the Alouettes Saturday, with the winner se
The semi-finalists have been confirmed at the Cricket World Cup - but who has reached the knockout stages?
STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — The Big Ten Conference banned Jim Harbaugh from coaching at Michigan's three remaining regular-season games on Friday, escalating an extraordinary confrontation with college football's winningest program over a sign-stealing scheme that has rocked the sport. The school delivered on its promise to fight back in court a few hours later, asking a Michigan judge for a temporary restraining order that would allow Harbaugh to coach the Wolverines in their biggest game of the
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Tomas Hertl scored a goal and set up another to help the San Jose Sharks win their second straight game following 11 consecutive losses to open the season, 3-2 over the slumping Edmonton Oilers on Thursday night. In a matchup of the NHL's two worst teams so far this season, it was Connor McDavid and the Oilers who ended up on the losing end. Hertl assisted on Fabian Zetterlund's goal that opened the scoring in the first period and then took advantage of a fortunate bounce
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has been suspended by the Big Ten as punishment for the school's involvement in a sign-stealing operation.
When Lakers coach Darvin Ham thought about moving Austin Reaves to the bench, he said, 'It just has to make sense for all the right reasons.' It did.
The Oilers are floundering at the bottom of the standings and a number of players have apparently lost their confidence.