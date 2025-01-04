Jakob Poeltl rocks the rim

Five teams have successfully addressed their rotation needs. Which clubs are still searching for help? And most important: what seven arms, including Sasaki, are still available?
Goodbye 2024, hello 2025. With the new year only three days into existence, Kevin O'Connor is joined by Yahoo Sports contributor Tom Haberstroh to conjure up ten wild predictions for the remaining 363 days.
Milroe had 75 total touchdowns over the last two seasons as Alabama's No. 1 QB.
Matthew Tenedorio was among the 15 people killed in the truck attack that rocked New Orleans.
Front Row purchased a charter for a third car from now-defunct Stewart-Haas Racing before filing an antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR.
Who will challenge Scottie Scheffler? And when will we see Tiger Woods?
We're into 2025, ladies and gents! Dan Titus looks into his crystal ball to see what could happen during the rest of the fantasy basketball season.
With the 2024 fantasy football season in the books, Dalton Del Don looks ahead to next season with his early rankings.
The 2024 fantasy season has come and gone and what a season it was. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don attempt to put the first bow on the season and provide the 10 lessons they learned from the 2024 season that they hope to apply in 2025. From the 'year of the RB' to rookie QBs that boomed and bust, the two recap every angle of the fantasy season:
Texas is the favorite to win the College Football Playoff.
The Giants don't have the inside track for the first pick of the draft anymore.
Beck underwent surgery to repair the UCL in his right elbow this week after injuring it during the SEC title game.
Shedeur Sanders apparently knows where he's going. Do the Giants?
Watson is set to carry cap hits of $72.9 million for both the 2025 and 2026 seasons.
Christian and Alexis react to Chelsea’s shock last minute loss to Fulham. Then, Christian and Alexis break down the other Boxing Day fixtures including Liverpool’s win to Leicester City. Later, Christian and Alexis give a few premier league clubs some resolutions for 2025.
Cam Ward or Shedeur Sanders in New York? Does Ashton Jeanty squeeze into the first round? Check out Nate Tice and Charles McDonald's third 2025 mock draft, just in time for the holidays.
MLS will open its 30th season on Feb. 22, 2025 with 13 games. Expansion franchise San Diego FC will begin its season the next night against the Los Angeles Galaxy.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab recap the action from Thursday Night Football between the Chargers and Broncos, the Jets nixing a trade for Jerry Jeudy based on his Madden rating and where Kirk Cousins might play in 2025.
The NCAA keeps taking legal losses.
The series will reportedly feature 10 of the conference's teams, but top programs Georgia, Texas and Alabama opted out of it.