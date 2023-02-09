How Jakob Poeltl will help the Raptors

Amit Mann discusses why Jakob Poeltl is a connective piece on both ends for the Toronto Raptors and the implications of the trade.

Video Transcript

- Jakob Poeltl is once again a Toronto Raptor, meaning Jaken Skills is back once again. Isn't that great? Full trade details are as follows. Jakob Poeltl to Toronto, Cam Birch, a protected 2024 first round pick, and two future second round picks to the San Antonio Spurs.

First off, a salute to Cam Birch. Wish him all the best. Now, some of the concerns that I'm seeing coming from Toronto Raptors fans is the amount of draft picks that the Raptors are giving up, and I believe that's fair to say. However, the trade deadline is not done yet. I think the Raptors definitely know that they've got to restock those picks, and also they have salary to shed. So let's leave that there.

In the end, the Raptors, they need rim protection. Their best offensive lineup is the one with Christian Koloko at center. Why? Because they need someone that they can funnel defenders to. They need a big, a rim protector, a defensive anchor. And Jakob Poeltl is that guy.

They need a big who can deter shots, offer weak side help, and his block percentage has dipped this year with San Antonio in a full rebuild mode. But in the previous three seasons, Jakob was in the 80% tile in block percentage or better. They'll be able to play more drop with a mobile big, like Jakob Poeltl, and you can trust him against a lot of guards on the perimeter.

And look, when a big center is a matchup, Nikola Jokic, Joel Embiid, and so forth, you have someone to guard them. Isn't that beautiful? Just like other teams. You have someone. Jakob Poeltl can do that for you. And also, if you want to go small sometimes, you want to use Precious Achiuwa as your small ball 5? You can do that still too. And hey, this is going to bolster your bench too. You could use some kind of vision 6-9 lineup off your bench is going to give teams fits and pressures can move to that lineup. And so now, you have more versatility throughout your roster.

Story continues

Offensively, there are a few things he is going to offer the Raptors. Let's start with the DHO. DHO has been a part of the Raptors offense for quite some time now, and Jakob Poeltl is one of the best DHO bigs in the NBA straight-up. He's really honed in on those skills in San Antonio, and he's a great decision-maker with the ball and is able to read and react with the defense at a pretty high rate.

He's also a great screener and a great roller, which syncs with a nice touch around the basket, and this is also where his passing ability can shine as he finds shooters with kickout passes on the roll, or surveys for cutters around the rim. He's got a 16.6% assist percentage, which puts him in the 90% title at his position. Not too shabby.

And when he isn't involved in plays Jakob will find seams in the defense and make himself seen for dump-off passes in the paint. Plus, seventh in offensive rebounding per game, and he's going to make the Raptors transition offense and defense much better. The concerns around this deal are around the draft picks, which I'm sure are going to be restocked at some point. Let's stay tuned for the trade deadline.

But also, the money too. So the Raptors bring in Jakob Poeltl. They intend to resign him reportedly. And with that, that probably means that either Gary or Fred or OG are going to be traded in some capacity. And once that happens, then you're also losing some 3-point shooting, some pretty good 3-point shooting.

And Jakob Poeltl isn't a shooting big. And actually, his free throw percentage is around 60%. So you're losing some shooting ability overall in your lineup. How do you restock that? And also, keep in mind too, that Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes, aren't great 3-point shooters themselves either.

Pascal has been a little up and down, but Scottie, there's time for sure for him to figure it out. But now that you bring in Jakob Poeltl, you're probably not rebuilding. You are retooling. And so, there is an intent to get this figured out sooner than later to make sure that your roster is being optimized at its best potential. So upgrades are needed on the Toronto Raptors. Stay tuned for more trade deadline content because certainly there is more to come.