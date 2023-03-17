Jakob Poeltl with a dunk vs the Oklahoma City Thunder

Michael Jordan is expected to keep a minority share of the franchise when a deal is reached.
Kobe's handprints and footprints are now permanently on display at the forecourt of the Chinese Theater in Los Angeles
Watch Bam Adebayo’s funny response about his mom winning a free Carnival cruise at Heat game.
Stephen Curry made some unwanted history at the Crypto.com Arena as his star performance still was not enough for the Warriors to win.
Morant was out for almost two weeks and entered a counseling program. The games he has already missed will count toward the suspension for "conduct detrimental to the league."
Giannis Antetokounmpo said he would pay Lopez' fine Monday night.
The veteran wing said last fall he would retire after this season.
Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union have championed 15-year-old Zaya Wade after she came out as transgender in 2020.
TORONTO (AP) — Pascal Siakam had 25 points and 14 rebounds to help the Toronto Raptors beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 128-111 on Thursday night, extending their season-high home winning streak to six. Jakob Poeltl had his third straight double-double with 16 points and 12 rebounds for the Raptors. Gary Trent Jr. added 23 points and Fred VanVleet and Scottie Barnes each had 19. O.G. Anunoby scored 17 points for Toronto as all five Raptors starters reached double figures. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander s
Something that hasn’t happened often since Jimmy Butler joined the Miami Heat has happened in each of the last two games.
TORONTO — There was no way the Toronto Raptors were going to let the Denver Nuggets earn a comeback win against them for the second time in eight days. Fred VanVleet scored 36 points including a key three-pointer in the fourth quarter as Toronto withstood a late Denver charge for a 125-110 victory on Tuesday. VanVleet said that the win came down to the Raptors keeping a positive mindset following a controversial ending to a 118-113 loss in Denver on March 6. "We've seen a lot of leads come and g
Lonzo Ball hasn't played in more than a year while dealing with a lengthy meniscus injury.
Zaya Wade is a first-time magazine cover star for Dazed. The daughter of Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union discussed being a trans role model.
It hasn’t happened very often this season, but the Miami Heat earned a rare blowout win on Wednesday. Just how rare have double-digit wins been for the Heat this season?
Ja Morant will be back with the Memphis Grizzlies next week, after the NBA handed the All-Star guard an eight-game suspension without pay Wednesday and saying his displaying a firearm at a club in suburban Denver earlier this month was “conduct detrimental to the league.” Morant missed his sixth consecutive game when the Grizzlies played in Miami on Wednesday night. The games he already missed will count toward the suspension, and Morant will forfeit about $669,000 in salary.
Suns head coach Monty Williams said the incident was "another example of not being sure what to tell his guys about trying to guard Giannis"
"Ja's conduct was irresponsible, reckless and potentially very dangerous," said NBA Commissioner Adam Silver as the league announced the 8-game suspension against the athlete
"I've never seen a father display the love that he displayed for his girls as much as I saw Kobe," Scott tells PEOPLE
De’Aaron Fox came through in the clutch again to help the Kings earn a big road win over the Chicago Bulls.