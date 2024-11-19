Jakob Poeltl with the big dunk

Anthony Davis stuffed Jakob Poeltl at the rim with a wild block Sunday night, but took an accidental shot in the eye in the process
Skenes is the first Pirate to win the award since Jason Bay in 2004.
In the NFC, essentially three playoff spots remain up for grabs with six teams vying for them.
Just 31 teams have been eliminated from bowl contention.
Daniel Jones' Giants career is likely over.
Yes, the game-winning field goal attempt was blocked. That shouldn't distract Chicago from encouraging signs in its first game post-Shane Waldron.
A group of tight ends who are only started in the most dire of circumstances showed out in Week 11. Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts breaks down their performances.
The Chiefs were the NFL's last undefeated team.
The Seahawks snapped a six-game losing skid against the 49ers on Sunday afternoon.
Scott Pianowski breaks down Week 11's top fantasy developments, including a huge bounce-back performance for Anthony Richardson.
Caleb Williams and the Bears' offense came alive, but a late special teams error prevented them from snapping the losing streak against their bitter rival.
The Patrick Mahomes-Josh Allen rivalry saw a legendary chapter written on Sunday.
The Gators are 5-5 and have a game vs. 1-9 Florida State to end the season.
Colorado's biggest fan received a heartwarming gesture from the crowd at Folsom Field during the Buffaloes' win over Utah.
Hunter scored a rushing TD, grabbed an interception and made a highlight-reel catch.
Georgia kept its playoff hopes alive with a big win over Tennessee.
Iamaleava missed the second half of the Vols' win over Mississippi State in Week 11. He's set to start Saturday night.
C.J. Gardner-Johnson made it clear the NFC East runs through Philly, which looks like the case this season even if it hasn't always been the case in the recent past.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman are joined by ESPN MLB Insider Jeff Passan as they discuss which teams intrigue them the most this offseason before making their picks for The Good, The Bad & The Uggla.
The Dodgers have been interested in Adames, and even with Mookie Betts moving back to the infield, Adames would make sense in L.A. Other teams that could make a run at him include the Giants and Braves.