Jakob Poeltl with a 2 Pt vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

The Canadian Press

FIFA partially fleshed out the road map for the 2026 World Cup on Sunday, revealing Canada and Mexico will each host 13 games with the U.S. staging the remaining 78. With 45 countries yet to qualify for the men's soccer showcase, the full picture won't emerge until the tournament draw in early December 2025. But Sunday's televised reveal attached cities to dates as well as concrete information on the three co-hosts' schedule during the opening group phase. Mexico, currently ranked 15th in the wo