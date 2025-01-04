Jakob Poeltl with a 2-pointer vs the Orlando Magic
Jakob Poeltl (Toronto Raptors) with a 2-pointer vs the Orlando Magic, 01/03/2025
Jakob Poeltl (Toronto Raptors) with a 2-pointer vs the Orlando Magic, 01/03/2025
Suggs was clearly in a lot of pain.
Five teams have successfully addressed their rotation needs. Which clubs are still searching for help? And most important: what seven arms, including Sasaki, are still available?
The experts of Yahoo Fantasy reveal their fantasy football rankings at each position in Week 18 of the 2024 season.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 18.
Goodbye 2024, hello 2025. With the new year only three days into existence, Kevin O'Connor is joined by Yahoo Sports contributor Tom Haberstroh to conjure up ten wild predictions for the remaining 363 days.
Milroe had 75 total touchdowns over the last two seasons as Alabama's No. 1 QB.
The No. 7 Fighting Irish will play Penn State in the Orange Bowl after beating the No. 2 Bulldogs, 23-10.
Who will challenge Scottie Scheffler? And when will we see Tiger Woods?
Front Row purchased a charter for a third car from now-defunct Stewart-Haas Racing before filing an antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR.
With the 2024 fantasy football season in the books, Dalton Del Don looks ahead to next season with his early rankings.
Castoffs from the teams that drafted them, Goff and Darnold now lead their teams into one of the most consequential regular season games in NFL history.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman react to the thrilling, double-overtime victory for Texas vs. Arizona State and Ohio State’s total thrashing of Oregon.
The Buckeyes will face the Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 10.
Barkley will finish the regular season 100 yards behind Eric Dickerson's mark of 2,105.
6x Pro Bowl DT Gerald McCoy and 2x Super Bowl champion Kyle Van Noy break down Saquon Barkley’s historic 2,000-yard season and debate whether the Eagles should let him chase Eric Dickerson’s rushing record. They also recap the Ravens’ dominant win over the Texans, Kyle’s 11.5-sack season milestone, and JD’s playoff-clinching performance for the Commanders. Plus, standout moments from Week 17, playoff implications, and bold predictions for an epic 2025.
The 2024 fantasy season has come and gone and what a season it was. Matt Harmon and Dalton Del Don attempt to put the first bow on the season and provide the 10 lessons they learned from the 2024 season that they hope to apply in 2025. From the 'year of the RB' to rookie QBs that boomed and bust, the two recap every angle of the fantasy season:
Sal Vetri identifies five players who were key to our wins — and downfalls — in the 2024 fantasy football season.
Gunner Stockton will make his first start for the Bulldogs.
When we needed them most, the old heads came through. Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts examines four key veteran performances from Week 17.
The Packers lost yet again to one of the NFL's elite teams.