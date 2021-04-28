Jakob Junis strikes out nine

The Canadian Press

MADRID — Real Madrid and Chelsea drew 1-1 in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals on Tuesday, with Christian Pulisic becoming the first American to score in the tournament’s last four. Karim Benzema equalized for Madrid on a rainy night at the Alfredo Di Stéfano Stadium in the first Champions League match since the controversial Super League folded last week amid widespread criticism. The largely closed breakaway competition would have had Real Madrid as one of its leaders, and Chelsea also was among its founding members before being one of the first to give up on the idea along with the other English clubs. Madrid didn’t officially back out of the Super League but had downplayed the possibility of retaliation by UEFA in its Champions League matches. There were no refereeing controversies in Tuesday's match. Chelsea got off to a fast start and had chances to add to its lead after Pulisic opened the scoring with a nice finish in the 14th minute. Madrid evened the match on Benzema’s volley from inside the area in the 29th, and there were few significant chances either way during the rest of the game. The second leg is on May 5 in London. Manchester City hosts Paris Saint-Germain in the other semifinal on Wednesday. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Tales Azzoni on Twitter: http://twitter.com/tazzoni Tales Azzoni, The Associated Press