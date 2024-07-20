Jake Stephens finishes through contact

- Advertisement
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman take a look at all 30 teams’ needs going into the MLB trade deadline, as well as make their picks for this week’s edition of The Good, The Bad and The Uggla.
While Caitlin Clark isn't competing on the first day of WNBA All-Star weekend, there will still be plenty of stars to watch in Friday night's Skills Challenge and 3-Point Contest.
Voters had a hard time predicting who will finish behind Georgia, Texas, Alabama and Ole Miss in the conference.
Tiger Woods struggled all year, and Friday at the British Open was one more losing battle.
McCarthy, who led Michigan to a national title last season, was selected 10th overall by the Vikings in the 2024 NFL draft.
At the halfway mark of the British Open, Shane Lowry is in control.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
How does the cut work at the British Open? Here's how.
Tyson describes himself as a 'glory junkie' and a 'glutton for pain.'
Thousands of fans were denied entry to the Copa América final.
The U.S. Open's two stars didn't have as much success to start the Open Championship.
In today's edition: The Open Championship, Caitlin Clark and Cavan Sullivan make history, the WNBA's month-long break, Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo finally swims in the Seine, and more.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman recap all the action from the 2024 MLB All-Star Game and the Home Run Derby live on the field from Globe Life Field in Texas.
Caleb Williams is the last Bears rookie to agree to terms with the team.
Departing R&A CEO Martin Slumbers criticized the escalating purses and focus on money in golf's current environment.
The generic American League and National League uniforms for the MLB All-Star Game are not a popular look. Bryce Harper is among those hoping MLB goes back to individual team uniforms.
The U.S. women's national team spent its last three days before leaving for the Olympics in 100-degree heat in Washington D.C.
The Boston Red Sox drafted the son of popular slugger David Ortiz in the 2024 MLB Draft. D'Angelo Ortiz was selected in the 19th round, No. 567 overall.
Bronny didn't have the breakthrough performance many fans were hoping for.
Amid the MLB All-Star break, Fred Zinkie highlights several players who dominated the first half of the 2024 fantasy season.