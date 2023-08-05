Jake Rogers' two-RBI double
Jake Rogers hits a two-RBI double to left-center field, giving the Tigers the lead with a score of 3-1 in the bottom of the 4th inning
Alexa Cardona threw a perfect strike at Bruce Blakeman's head during a parade, earning kudos from Yankees centerfielder Harrison Bader at Yankee Stadium.
The Royals’ seven-game winning streak at this point of the season is so rare it hasn’t been done in 116 years.
Davis Schneider will have the chance to show whether his outstanding Triple-A production will translate to the major leagues.
Tucker Barnhart threw with all the speed of a slow-pitch beer league — and it actually worked against the Atlanta Braves.
Henry Cejudo advises Justin Gaethje to choose Conor McGregor over a UFC title fight for his next move.
A climate protest group claimed its activists were “bloodied and bruised up” after briefly interrupting Andy Murray’s last-16 clash with Taylor Fritz at the Citi Open in Washington DC.
Nate Diaz and Jake Paul kept security on their toes during their final faceoff at ceremonial weigh-ins in Dallas.
Three generations of royal riders stepped out to support Zara at her latest equestrian event
The new Blue Jackets head coach has some regrets about some of the things he did during his Leafs tenure.
CALGARY — The Commonwealth Games continue to be a tough sell domestically with a potential third Canadian bid dying by lack of provincial government enthusiasm. Alberta has pulled the plug on a possible 2030 Commonwealth Games bid involving Calgary and Edmonton. The province cited financial risk and an estimated price tag of up to $2.68 billion. That comes after Hamilton's pursuit of 2030 and a Victoria volunteer group's interest in 2026 also expired this year because of Ontario and B.C. governm
Amanda Nunes hasn't had a change of heart since hanging up her gloves in June.
BOSTON — Right-handed reliever Jay Jackson is returning to the Toronto Blue Jays lineup after a brief stint on family medical emergency list. Jackson's son JR was born prematurely in early July. His return to Toronto is timely as fellow reliever Trevor Richards was put on the 15-day injured list on Thursday. Jackson (3-0) had a 0.53 earned-run average over 17 innings this season with 19 strikeouts. Infielder Davis Schneider was selected to the Blue Jays' major-league roster and will be active fo
WREXHAM, Wales (AP) — Ryan Reynolds, Rob McElhenney and Hugh Jackman watched an eight-goal thriller which had an unhappy ending for the Hollywood stars as Welsh soccer club Wrexham lost its first match back in England’s Football League on Saturday. Host Wrexham was beaten 5-3 by MK Dons at the Racecourse Ground in the opening round of matches in the fourth tier. Co-owners Reynolds and McElhenney have made Wrexham one of the most talked-about teams in Britain after buying a down-on-its-luck club
NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge sentenced a former first-round NBA draft pick to 10 years in prison Thursday, saying he used his people skills to entice others to aid his $5 million health care fraud after he “frittered away” substantial earnings from his professional career. Terrence Williams, 36, of Seattle, was also ordered to forfeit more than $650,000 and to pay $2.5 million in restitution for ripping off the NBA's Health and Welfare Benefit Plan between 2017 and 2021 with the help of a den
VANCOUVER — Saskatchewan and Quebec will both receive gold medals and be deemed co-champions following the cancellation of their 2023 Football Canada Cup championship game. The two teams were slated to meet in the tournament final July 16 in Edmonton. However, the game was cancelled due to poor air quality the result of wildfires in the region. "While this is not the ideal conclusion to a national championship, we want to recognize the achievements of the athletes first and foremost," Football C
SYDNEY (AP) — Change is happening fast in women’s soccer. A leveling of the playing field is being highlighted at the Women’s World Cup, which saw two-time champion Germany crash out of the tournament on Thursday. In the biggest upset of a World Cup that has been full of surprises, the second-ranked Germans, two-time World Cup winners, were eliminated in group stage for the first time in team history. Copa America champion Brazil and Olympic gold medalist Canada were also eliminated in the first
According to a source, no one has heard from holdout guard Zack Martin, whose fine has reached $500,000
Alek Manoah struck out five batters in 6 2/3 innings, while Toronto's offense ignited for five home runs to power a 7-3 win
The GOAT's wrist candy features a white-gold case and a handsome midnight blue dial.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Being ejected from consecutive training camp practices cost Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Jamarco Jones his job Thursday. The Titans waived Jones about three hours after he did not finish practice following a blindside block on linebacker Chance Campbell. Jones was sent off the field after a brief skirmish Tuesday with two-time Pro Bowl defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons. Asked if Thursday's block was clean, Titans coach Mike Vrabel said no and that's not how they wan